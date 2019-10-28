Foreign Investment In Stock Market Hits N216bn

Transactions by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) from July to September, 2019 have risen to N216.13 billion.

The NSE’ domestic and foreign portfolio investment report for September 2019 revealed that foreign investments during the period were higher than those of domestic investors of N160.78 billion.

The report indicated that foreign investors’ investment in July stood at N57.78 billion while domestic investment was N55.69 billion. In August, foreign investment rose to N63.90 billion as against N58.09 billion by domestic investors.

In September, the sum of N94.45 billion was invested in the NSE by foreign investors above domestic investors’ N47 billion. From July to September, foreign portfolio participation in the Nigerian equities market was on the increase while those of local investors declined consecutively since July.

A further analysis shows that foreign investment in September rose to 66.77 per cent from 52.38 per cent in August. On the flip side, transactions by domestic investors stood at 33.23 per cent, down from 47.62 per cent in August.

On a monthly basis, the NSE polled trading figures from market operators on their domestic and FPI flows. The total transaction as at September 2019 in the nation’s bourse increased by 15.95 per cent from N121.99 billion in August 2019 to N141.45 billion in September 2019.

In September, the total value of transactions by foreign investors outperformed those of domestic investors by 34 per cent

A further analysis of the total transactions between the current and prior month, August, 2019 revealed that total domestic transactions decreased by 19.91 per cent from N58.69 billion in August to N47 billion.

However, total foreign transactions increased by 47.81 per cent from N63.90 billion to N94.45 billion between August and September 2019. The value of domestic transactions by institutional investors and retail investors were at par as retail transactions decreased by 2.34 per cent from N23.92 billion in August 2019 to N23.36 billion in September. The institutional composition of the domestic market declined more significantly by 30.81 per cent from N34.17 billion in August to N23.64 billion in September.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Nigerian capital market has witnessed high volatility transaction and sell-off from the foreign and institutional investors in the past few years due to the country’s gloomy macro-economic outlook and increasing political risks.

The downturn in the Nigerian equities’ market has caused many blue chip companies quoted on the stock exchange to experience huge losses within the period and beyond.

On the report, United Capital Plc said that the continued outflow by domestic institutional investors was spurred by their preference for the more attractive fixed-income investments amid lack of positive catalysts in the macro space.

“However, we believe the renewed interest by foreign investors might, if sustained, deter institutional clients from the continued sell down,” it said.

Commenting on why foreign investors’ participation outweighs domestic patronage, the managing director of Crane Securities Limited, Mike Ezeh, said that while foreign investors are leveraging market attractiveness due to the current low stock prices, their domestic counterparts are on the sideline as a result of apathy and loss of confidence.

Ezeh said: “Foreign investors are profit-oriented, even if the economy is dwindling and the market remains attractive due to low stock prices, they will enter, take position and immediately there is little upward movement they will make their money and offload all the stocks because they invest massively. The foreign investors know the dynamics of the market, they invest through professional stockbrokers.”

To the president of Independence Shareholders Association, Adeniyi Adebisi, the local investors who are basically retail investors shy away from the market due to various crises and policies that have subjected them to hardship in the past.

He said: “The domestic investors are facing several challenges, in addition to the harsh economy. There are no incentives to woo them back to the market after the 2009 global financial crisis.

“If the economy is doing well, if there is any opportunity in the equities’ market, domestic investors will jump at it to savour good returns. Instead of getting dividends, the companies are delisting. What is the prospect of investing in the market?” Adebisi asked.

Meanwhile, capital market stakeholders have urged the federal government to seek ways of moderating the influence of foreign portfolio investors in the Nigerian capital market by boosting domestic participation in it

They attributed part of the current depression in the market to sell down by foreign investors, who account for about 51.57 per cent of market transactions as at January 2018 while domestic transactions constituted about 49 per cent.

According to them, if the government promotes national savings culture through the provision of appropriate incentives, there would be more equities patronage by retail investors and increased stock market investment.

The chief relationship officer of Foresight Securities and Investment Limited, Charles Fakrogha, said that if there were no savings, there would be no investment. According to him, Nigerian workers needed to embrace the culture of savings in order to provide more viable exit plans in the face of voluntary or compulsory disengagement.

He added that the savings would be channelled to the stock market where the individual can monitor the movement and performance of the stocks and take appropriate investment decision.

