Gov Badaru Urged To Release N1bn For Completion Of Hospitals

Jigawa State government has been urged as a matter of public interest to release the sum of one billion naira (N1 billion) earmarked in 2019 budget for completion of Guri local government General Hospital and two others.

The call was made by chairman Guri Development Forum, Alhaji Magaji Shehu in an interview with newsmen at Guri local government secretariat.

He said, the people of Guri local government appreciated the effort of the state governor, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar for initiating the upgrading of the 29 beds PHC to 100 beds General Hospital.

“ If the project is completed it would enable our people to access secondary healthcare service which will further help in tackling the high rate of child and maternal death”.

“I am optimistic that, if government released the money earmarked in the budget the work could be completed within a short time and the people of the area will enjoy more dividends of democracy”

Contacting the officer in charge of Guri Primary Health Care Hospital, Malam Aliko Idris, he said, currently they are receiving over 200 patients daily from within the local government and neighbouring Yobe State.

According to him every week over one hundred women are attending antenatal in the hospital and also received about hundred delivery monthly.

“In the month of August 2019 we received 60 delivery with no record of maternal death. Also in the last month of September we successfully received 67 delivery.

“So if the ongoing project for the upgrading of the hospital is completed it will enable us to provide more services and would also encourage more women to come for delivery”, he added.

