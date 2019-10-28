Guber Poll: Gov Dickson Commends Bayelsa People For Supporting PDP

Bayelsa State governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has commended the people of the state for displaying overwhelming support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate.

The governor said that the Restoration Government under his leadership was encouraged by the goodwill and the people’s show of appreciation for the developmental exploits of the administration by massively attending all the rallies of the PDP.

The governor said in a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, that he would personally lead the rallies for gubernatorial campaigns with effect from this week.

He said that it was a deliberate decision of the leadership of the PDP to create the campaign opportunities for the candidate and his running mate to have close and effective interactions with the electorates and to feel their pulse.

The governor thanked all the former aspirants and leaders of the party who are working assiduously towards the victory of the party and the candidate.

He said that the massive attendance at the various campaign rallies shows that the few defections cannot affect the political fortunes of the PDP as the APC lacks the message, the structures and the presence to win election in Bayelsa.

He stressed that virtually all the elected officials of the National Assembly, State House of Assembly, the local government areas, and others in the state, are all staunch members of the PDP who are irrevocably committed to the victory of the party in the election.

The governor said that the APC was sponsoring magnified reports of purported defections and disagreements in the PDP to hoodwink Nigerians and the international community to cover up the leaked evil plot to abuse security and the Independent National Electoral Commission to perpetrate electoral fraud during the election.

He stressed that the APC has more problems with defections and crisis as shown by the fact that no serious leader of the APC is supporting and indeed attending the gubernatorial campaign rallies of the APC and its candidate.

He noted that the APC was further factionalized by the multiple post primary litigations by aggrieved leaders of the party with grave implications on the acceptability of the candidate even within the party.

Gov Dickson stated further that the APC was not campaigning in Bayelsa because of its awareness that the people are not with it.

He urged party members to be focused and avoid joining issues with the few defectors as the party under his leadership was holding reconciliatory meetings with them.

