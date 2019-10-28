Nyam Terkimbi Terry is one of youngest multi-talented personality making waves in the entertainment industry in Nigeria today. The Benue state born event manager, comedian and singer in this interview with ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM talks about his passion for the industry and why Abuja is becoming a home of entertainment.

How do you started off in the entertainment industry?

It all started in Enugu state, then, when ever my Dad is playing his guitar and singing I will be watching and singing along, I was like 5 to 6 years old. We were living in a Police Barracks and our house is just a stone throw where Police Band always have their rehearsals, so I started developing strong interest in music that sometimes, my friends and I used to cut Pow Pow leaves and create our own trumpet, also using cans to create Drums too. But we were doing it then for fun and I never knew someday I will be singing.

So it finally came in 2000 where I have to make a choice if this was what I really wanted, because I moved to Abuja in 1999 and met the very first group EX – Planet. Though I use to do my thing alone before Xman the the head of our group met me one evening that he like the way I carried my self and would love us to start a Music Group. Though I was very happy, I told him I needed time to think it over.

To cut the long story short, we started and they call me Terry N, the Letter N came from “Nyam” from my Surname. Few months later, there was a misunderstanding and I went solo. From 2000/2001, I changed my name to Duke Mc, I was Into Rap music then. I went for a contest Light Up The Mic and I won the best rapper in 2002. I started new group with my Older Brother Isaac, our stage name was 34in4 but the group was really not working because as my big brother, I really can’t tell him some of the song his writing are not cool (Laughs). Though he’s a very good writer but all his songs sounds alike. He’s a good writer and I’m the better singer.

When I found out we weren’t making any headway, I started making funny excuses whenever he wants us to work on new songs. With time, I was bold to told him the group thing wasnr working for me. I met JT-Square in 2004 when I became a member of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), I was with them for like 7 months then I started using Terry Virgo, yet, the group thing wasn’t really working for me because I notice when others want to rehears I’m always not in the mood to sing with them, so I went Solo again, working on my own kind of Music Afro Pop/ Hip Life and Makossa.

In same 2004, I drop my very first single Wakalojo started writing for people too. Wrote a hit song For a lady then called Sarah J that was my first time on Big Stage Diamond Extra event where I first meet Julius Agwu. I was invited to Lagos for same show At LTV, I was on same stage with the then KC Presh, Style Plus and so on. I returned to Abuja in 2005 and I released my very first Hit song Obemo / Naija Girls and first performed the song at Abuja international Trade fair same week. I was the talk of town. That same week I met Toka Mcbaror where I discovered the other side of me. I have always had crazy concept of Directing Movies and so on meeting him changed the way I do things. I worked with him for sometimes then we parted ways. I was left doing nothing because music was really not paying then, as I was the one paying Music. I decided to start working again on my first album and the project was at 94 per cent completion, and I got the shucking news from my producer that the system crushed and all my data gone that was in 2006/2007.

I was so frustrated and stopped for sometime then I met a friend who was into Hosting Kid’s event, Saba Boy was his name. I told him I will like to work with him as I needed a job so bad, I became Mc Clown and my stage name Became Mc Papangolo (Laughs). I started making money again and I went back to music in 2008. I decided to start working on new album, but when it got to 99 per cent completion, the system crashed again from another producer …so told my self is time to just face this Mc Job from Papangolo (Clown) (Laughing). I got a 3 weeks job to Host event in Obodu Cartel Ranch there and then I changed my name from Papangolo to Mc Terry. It was all was very smooth, so in 2011 I meet a DJ Topherz who became my very good friend/ Brother always telling me I’m good I should take it to the next level.

That was how I started working in a club Zakuzia Lounge as inhouse MC . From there, I discovered when I speak, people laugh, I started developing my comedy skills, in 2012 and hosted my very first Comedy Show Laffta Communion with Mc Terry and Friends. It became an instant hit. That was how I started hosting other event I discovered I’m good as Master of Ceremonies, I then channeled my energy towards that. Every December I’m expected to host an event in Benue. I went to record a comedy series, as I was interacting with the producer Sammix and carelessly ask him to make a beat for me that I want to remix Limpopo by Kcee, the rest is history. I just love music but I’m gifted to do many other things which has really helped me in growing into the man I am today

What does comedy mean to you?

To me, I will say comedy is an inbuilt thing….. na follow come though is something you can develop. But if e no dey your body e no dey

Who inspired you into the entertainment business?

My Older brother. His still in it too but he’s more of promotional person and into event management

What are the challenges you faced coming up as a comedian and musician?

It was really not easy coming up as a musician because no money and only few people are really willing to invest in you. For comedy lot of us are now hosting our shows and it’s really booming. But the truth is we need more sponsors to come and invest

Tell us, what project are you working on now?

For sometime now I have been underground working on a TV show and it took me 5 years to develop the Template of Face of Commercial Reality & Achievers Award TV Show. I had to go study video/ photography and ended up as a TV Presenter so I can do it right.

How would you rate the entertainment business in Abuja looking at where you started off from?

So far so good Abuja is really coming up very fast but we need more sponsors.

But people from Lagos have overtaken the entertainment business in Abuja, how would you Abuja based entertainers and event organisers work towards stabilising it?

Abuja is coming up very fast and The truth is them no dey celebrate Prophet for him town... If we can get more sponsors over here I’m sure we can meet up. The painful part of it all is that when you write to brands here in Abuja for sponsorship , they will refer you to Lagos making it difficult over here

What’s your message to the government?

Let them invest in entertainment and possibly create a program where entertainers can be getting loans to start up projects. An Entertainment Ministry won’t be bad for us because we are the second largest employer of labour in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

