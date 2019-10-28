Ikeja Electric Back-To-School Initiative Excites Lagos Resident

Ikeja Electric Plc. (IE), has received commendation from Executive Chairman, Ijede Local Council Development Association (LCDA), Hon. Salisu Fatiu Jimoh as the company donated educational packs including bags, exercise books and pens to support pupils of Anglican Primary School, Ijede.

The initiative which is tagged “Back to School’ campaign is in line with the company’s Personal Corporate Social Responsibility (PCSR) objectives and was carried out by staff of Ikeja Electric who visited the school on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 to present the pupils who have just resumed a new session.

Speaking at the event, Ijede LCDA Chairman, Hon. Fatiu Jimoh, who was represented by Secretary to Local Government, Mr. Olambiwonu Kunle, commended Ikeja Electric for the kind gesture towards students of Anglican Primary School and he promised his support to the DisCo.

He said: “We appreciate Ikeja Electric for what they are doing here today to support the school and students. We thank everyone that made this programme a success. By the grace of God, we shall continue to grow in strength and increase in leaps and bound.”

Education Secretary, Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), Hon. Austen Taiwo Oduloye, while speaking at the occasion applauded the gestures by Ikeja Electric noting that the Company is doing a great job.

He said: “I am bold to say that Ikeja Electric is the leading Disco in Nigeria. What they are doing here today is Corporate Social Responsibility which allows people to recognise their good work, appreciate them more and also know your constraints.

“We appreciate this gesture and we expect the company to do more for other schools too. Immediately these students get home, their counterparts in other schools will ask them how they got these items from Ikeja Electric. And they will expect the company to come to their school as well. We implore your company to put other schools in mind. God bless Ikeja Electric,” he noted.

