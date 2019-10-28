NEWS
I’m Not Against Ekiti Cargo Airport – Tinubu
National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has debunked media report suggesting that he is opposed to the ongoing construction of Cargo Airport in Ekiti State.
Governor Kayode Fayemi is currently embarking on the construction of airport in Ekiti, a move seen by many as misplacement of priority.
While the condemnation over the project rages, an on online medium had framed Tinubu’s statement at the recent 10th anniversary and 7th convocation ceremony of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) to give the impression that he was opposed to the project.
Reacting to the report, Tinubu in a statement made available to newsmen by his media aide, Tunde Rahman accused the online medium of presenting ‘inaccurate and incorrect reporting’.
The former Lagos State governor said the report is “yet another in the plethora of fake news that dots the land, which lamentably is the bane of many an online news platform”
He said he is not opposed to the cargo airport being developed in Ekiti because of its potential to aid development of the state through rapid movement of agricultural products, goods and experts.
“What the APC leader is opposed to and in fact spoke against in Ado-Ekiti is creating another main airport since there is already one in neighbouring Akure in Ondo State. This bears restating in order to put the record straight.
“Asiwaju also condemned the tardy services at the Akure Airport whereby planes could not land at 8 am because some key navigational officers had not reported for duty at that business hour, promising to take the matter up with the appropriate authorities”.
The statement insisted that authors of the report were either clearly mis-informed or deliberately out to create mischief and cause disaffection between Tinubu and the authorities working on the cargo airport or perhaps to use his good name as an alibi to scuttle the plans for the cargo airport.
MOST READ
NEITI: Nigeria Earned N52.75bn From Solid Minerals In 2017
The Battle Against Substandard Products
I’m Not Against Ekiti Cargo Airport – Tinubu
Task Before New Commissioners In Nasarawa State
Minority Leader: As Calm Returns To The Green Chamber
FCTA Moves To Resolve Dispute Over Kawu Grazing Reserve
Falana Seeks Support For FG On Anti-corruption War
MOST POPULAR
-
Others23 hours ago
We Are Sons And Daughters Of Oduduwa And Not Yorubas
-
OPINION23 hours ago
EFCC: Why President Buhari Must Pick Magu Again!
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Experts Upbeat Over Oil Discovery In The North
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
My Miracle Was Not Stage-managed – Bose Ola
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Senate’s 2020 Budget Timetable Suffers Setback
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
End In Sight For Boko Haram As Military Targets Sect Leaders
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Badagry: Revisiting The Slave Trade Routes
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
Bayelsa/Kogi: Intrigues As Govs Lead APC, PDP Guber Campaigns