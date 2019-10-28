Influx of Nigerian Migrants Impede Easy Access To Passports In Italy – Consular

The Nigeria Minister Consular & Immigration, Nigeria Embassy, Italy, Salami Bello, said the high influx of Nigerian migrants through Libyan is taking its toll on the easy access of passports by Nigerians seeking to acquire in Italy.

He also lamented that most of the applicants that besieged the Consular and Immigration department often time come with fake documents without any form of identification as Nigerian citizens

Bello who spoke on behalf of the Ambassador Yusuf Jonga Hinna while receiving a delegation of Nigerians who visited the Embassy, disclosed that last year a Nigerian was arrested with fake multiple specimen of local government state of origin certificate and court declaration in his laptop.

He said part of measure to prevent non-Nigerians from acquiring it passport illegally, the consular have ensure that state of origin or any form of identification must be fully authenticated by the ministry of foreign Affairs in Abuja.

He dismissed insinuation that Embassy staff are of the habit of denying Nigerians in the Country of obtaining passport adding that the welfare of Nigerians is sacrosanct to the consular.

“What is the purpose of having an immigration department if we don’t issue passports? The problem is that some Nigerians are not patience in following due process in assessing the passport.

“I have interacted and told our people that there is no way any Nigerian can have more than one passport. The passport in the Embassy are meant for Nigerians. The problem is that when you go online to make registration the system gives you date for capturing and after that you will be told when to come for your passport”.

“Beside because Italy proximity to Libya, there is high influx of Nigerians to Italy. Italy is the gate way to Europe. So they come talk of EU regulation on migration. It is Italy that determine the kind of status they give them as such go to other European Countries”.

