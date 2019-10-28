“Investigative Online Media Outfit” On Tetfund: A Slip Into Crass Sensationalism

At the best of times, the path of standards in professional journalism is rough, deep and steep. Several multi-layered routes of diligence, thoroughness and fairness must be navigated before arriving at the other end, dripping with exhaustion in the cautious bid to uphold standard. The opposite direction of cheap popularity offers a wider and roomy aperture where engagements are served on the plate of convenience and hurriedly cobbled with faddish addiction to crass sensationalism. The craze for sensational reporting is a creeping tragedy, threatening the operational theatre of journalism. Its dreadful aerial assault can be quite decimating and leaves nothing to chance in its sweeping drive to sacrifice standard for lazy spin on triviality. All these salvos ostensibly aimed at cultivating and cornering huge traffic of readers and grabbing national attention.

Tempting as it may be and premised on whatever expectations, dubious sensational headlines, suspicious bold screaming captions and doubtful reports must be avoided by any responsible news media. Understood to be the craze of the moment, the penchant for adopting screaming headlines and to be seen as the first to report breaking news, is fast becoming a bug and threatening to corrupt the sanity of ethically-driven journalism, commitment to standard and professionalism. Even in advanced climes where journalism acquired its existence and vigour before invading the thick walls of our homes and offices, the idea of perfect reporting standard is a herculean utopianism measured only on the compelling resolve of media practitioners to resist the lure of sensationalism. One needs only to initiate a flash back on the recent face-off between a reporter of one of the International Cable Stations and the White House to appreciate the pervasive trend of this scourge. The reporter accused of overstepping ethical boundary in the coverage of activities in the White House was subsequently banned from the White House. It took the intervention of the US judiciary to reinstate her. A local version of the suspicion and mistrust between the managers of power and pen was repeated in the Aso Villa recently when the reporter of one of the National Dailies was sanctioned from covering the activates in the State House on similar allegation. The interaction between government and the society’s watch dog –the media, would constantly and persistently struggle to navigate a delicate path which balances the reporting appetite and snoopy prowl of the media and government’s resistance to interrogation of openness in its activities.

Verily, we live in unusual times with its fair share of challenges. The structural affliction of collapsing standard is the most noticeable. A moral malady has taken a grip of regarded traditions-ebbing slowly into the ethical, cultural and social firmaments that once held the society on a firm footing of discipline and principles.

Penultimate week, an online media outfit (not worth the mention), claimed to have launched a purported three-phased investigation into TETFund’s activities. Its area of interest which should have covered a wide range of the Agency’s activities was however curiouslyvery selective with exaggerated attention on a particular state, specific spot and nature of activity. Bauchi State in particular and most specifically ATBU, Bauchi. Curiously –the Executive Secretary of TETFund hails from Bauchi and a Professor in ATBU. One must salute the remarkable combination and coincidence in the online media outfit’s area of selective interest. For the much we know, TETFund is statutory–bound to extend its activities equitably on a national spread encompassing all the Nation’s Publicly owned Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

From the foregoing contradiction – we can comfortably proceed from the point of view that the online media outfit is less bothered – for reasons best known to her, about other vital areas of the Agency’s activities in the entire country – at least, on the exaggerated attention it has devoted on the funds received by the organization and its infrastructure intervention in Bauchi State and ATBU Bauchi, most specifically. The media outfit must however be praised for not claiming to be the original investigator. What is understandably interesting and curious by the same breath, is how it could barely contain its impatience and excitement over a report of an investigation which it did not conduct before rushing to the town with the screaming sensational headline run as: “TETFUND RECEIVED N1 TRILLION IN FIVE YEARS BUT LACKS ACCOUNTING, OPERATIONAL GUIDELINES” -Report. For the avoidance of doubt – this misleading caption is not the opinion expressed by NEITI whose report the online media outfit latched on to mislead the Nation. The online media outfit, being quite aware but intent on exploring the full length of mischievous sensationalism, deliberately added the clearly distinguishing and qualifying adjectival clause ‘COMPREHENSIVE ACCOUNTING AND OPERATIONAL MANUAL’ which NEITI did not use in its report. Could this be the reason why the online media outfit refused to append the acronym NEITI as the source in its screaming caption above? Besides, apart from deliberately adding the qualifying word ‘comprehensive’, there is nowhere in the report that NEITI linked the absence of accounting manual to TETFund’s capacity to manage N1 Trillion – this is the online media outfit’s mischievous creation.

The online media outfit is not done yet – directly below the misleading headline, it claimed NEITI had advised the Federal Government to order for the immediate comprehensive audit of TETFund because it lacks accounting manual despite receiving N1 Trillion.Assuming, without conceding, that TETFund lacks comprehensive accounting and operational manual, does the online media outfit understand the sense in which NEITI used the term? All the year round, a team of reputable professional accounting firms exerciseaudit functions on TETFund’s activities. These include Messrs Aminu Ibrahim & Co, PKF Professional Services, beside the statutory audit services of Auditor General, Accountant General’s Offices and Fiscal Responsibility Commission. These reputable entities do not go to TETFund for a tea party. They are responsible for the Annual Reports of the Agency, as such, are better positioned and equipped to determine the type and nature of accounting and operational annual that TETFund needs for its level of activity.

Whilst NEITI was cautious to state the limitations that impinged on its verification of populated templates submitted by TETFund was due to the delay in honoring NEITI’s letter of introduction to the agency, the online media outfit shot forward to imply a fresh and totally different meaning. Expression of limitation in the course of audit assignment is a routine tradition. But bitten by the bug of subversive sensationalism and mischievous reporting, this routine professional expression was given a fresh life of rebellion by the media outfit, claiming that NEITI said TETFUND did not cooperate with it in its verification of the populated template. What makes the actions of the outfit, who claimed to have won awards in investigative journalism, very suspicious was that it mentioned that the writer spoke with TETFund’s Spokeman on Sunday evening and the outfit claimed that as at the time of this reporting, the TETFund had not responded to it!!! Will the Spokeman have been able to work between Sunday night and Monday morning when the news was reported, barely with 6 hours interval? When contacted the Spokeman, who showed us communication made between the online outfit reporter and himself around 7-8pm Sunday night, was surprised at the rush (maybe due to the AFFAB factor) and the false accusations. Copies of the Annual Reports were shown and given to us for the past 10 years.

Barely two weeks before the NEITI incidence, the same online media hit a bold caption on TETFund’s infrastructure intervention in ATBU Bauchi. Its attention then was on the ineligibility of the contractors handling projects in the institution. For its obvious lack of interest in projects going on in other universities – the brand of eligibility fitness which the online media outfit desires for contractors handling projects in ATBU Bauchi is truly interesting. In this case however, NEITI’s report was not there to provide cover. But its basis for the sensational reporting was on a purported CAC search result and ‘experts’ input, which she could not provide their names. Interestingly, the online media outfit retracted the story when the contractors reacted and wanted to take up appropriate actions against opprobrium the negative use of their names generated.This was clearly stated on their website. TETFund queries tertiary institutions over the poor handling of some intervention projects from time to time and its within it’s rights to do so. It did the same way before this story was released. However, before TETFund could even name the institutions involved, the outfit had already concluded that it is ATBU Bauchi. Whatever makes ATBU Bauchi, such an interesting spot for this outfit, caution must however be exercised, lest, it could be slippery spot for a major professional blunder.

Kamal is a public affairs analyst

