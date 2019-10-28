Jummai, Wife Of Ex-Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa Is Dead

Hajiya Jummai Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the only surviving wife of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, is dead.

Hajiya Jummai Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, died of cardiac arrest yesterday in Lagos.

LEADERSHIP gathered that she was taken to India to seek medical attention for her heart disease before she was later discharged some days ago.

Grand daughter of the late Prime Minister, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka, confirmed the development, saying she died of cardiac arrest.

Wanka told journalists that the deceased had stopped over in Lagos to rest before returning to Bauchi when she suddenly fell ill and died.

He remains are expected to be flown to Bauchi for burial today.

PMB Condoles With Balewa’s Family, Bauchi State

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the late Prime Minister, on the loss of Hajiya Jummai Aishatu Abubakar, Balewa’s last surviving wife who died today at the of age 85.

In a message sent through the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, President Buhari said:

“It was with the deepest sense of sorrow that I have learnt of the tragic demise of Hajiya Jummai Tafawa Balewa. In her sad demise, Nigeria has lost an outstanding political figure, who was passionately committed to the cause of the family and the legacies of her late husband.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family, the government and people of Bauchi State and the entire people of our dear country. May Allah repose her soul.”

Meanwhile President Buhari has directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, to make an aircraft from the Presidential fleet available for the evacuation of the remains of the late Prime Minister’s wife from Lagos where she died in a private hospital, to Bauchi where her burial events will take place tomorrow, (Monday).

