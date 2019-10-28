NEWS
Jummai’s Death: Former SunTrust MD Condoles Balewa’s Family
Former Managing Director, Sun Trust Bank, Muhammad Jibrin has condoled with the family of the late Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa on the loss Hajiya Jummai Aishatu Abubakar.
Aishatu who died on Sunday at the age of 85 was the last surviving widow of the late Prime Minister
Jibrin in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja yesterday said, “I convey my heartfelt condolences to members of the family of Late Prime Minister Balewa, the government and people of Bauchi State and the entire people of our dear country on the death of Hajia Jummai.
“Absolutely nothing prepares one for the reality of losing a loved one. Such death always overshadowed everything and rendered the outside world meaningless.
“May her soul rest in peace and may Allah grant her Aljannah Firdausi.
