Kebbi Rep Member Calls For LGA Election Cancellation

The House of Representatives member representing Argungu and Augie federal constituency from Kebbi State, Honourable Isa Bashar Matawalle has called on Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC) to two wards in Argungu local government in the last Saturday’s local government election held in the 21 LGAs of Kebbi State.

Matawalle who is also starlwart of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kebbi State during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi at the weekend alleged that the ward and Argungu local government area returning officer announced results of the election even before electorates have completed casting their votes in Galadima and Dikko wards in his constituency.

“I went to cast my vote in the morning, what I saw was fascinating and encouraging people voting. By 2:30 pm, I branched to one village, Tungar Maidawa to check the complaint of people.

“Unfortunately as I was about to enter the village, I heard that returning officer of Argungu local government has announced the results of all the wards which included the ward I was about to check while people were still casting their votes. Election results were just announced “‘ he lamented.

He warned that it is not going to be acceptable describing it as unfortunate.

He blame some people within the APC must have connived with the Argungu local government electoral officers especially the local government returning officer to perpetrate the dastardly act.

Although he has exonerated APC headquarters, KSIEC Chairman and Kebbi Government but blamed some politicians in Argungu for the plot to rig the election in the wards he mentioned.

He insisted that Justice, equity and fair play must be observed during conduct of election even to the opposition parties that win their election. According to him, APC stand for justice and truth as its guiding principles.

The House of Representatives member called on the state electoral body, KSIEC to cancel the Galadima and Dikko wards in Argungu and prepare another election in the two wards and bring to Justice whoever perpetrated the manipulation of results against the wish of the electorates in the state.

