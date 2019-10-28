Kogi Gov’ship: PMB Rallies Support For Bello

As next month’s governorship election in Kogi State inches closer, President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend implored the people of the state to come out en masse to vote for Governor Yahaya Bello of All the Progressives Congress (APC) in order to advance to the Next Level.

The president, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo spoke at the inauguration of the APC governorship campaign in Idah, Kogi State.

“I am not here on my own instructions alone; I bring you warm greetings from President Buhari. It is a very short message that I have also brought from him. You have heard our chairman who has said that Kogi is for the Next Level; we have finished the preliminary; it is now time to go to the Next Level,” Osinbajo said. He urged the people of Kogi to move in their numbers to their respective polling units and vote for the APC, even as he branded the forthcoming November 16 election day as the “Next Level day”.

Buhari said it was time for Kogi to join other APC-controlled states in adopting the Next Level agenda, adding that the only way to make sure that the state gets to the Next Level is by making sure that everybody comes out to vote for Governor Bello at the poll.

“So, I want to say to you, that all of us will hear very good news on November 16. I pray for you also that all of you will hear good news; your family will hear good news; Kogi will hear good news,” he said.

On his part, the national chairman of the ruling APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole urged the people of Kogi State not to gamble their future but stick with the party and its candidate, Bello.

Oshiomhole who described Bello as the most digitally sound governor in the country expressed confidence in the ability of the governor to lead the APC to victory on November 16 because he has learnt from the mistakes identified in his first tenure.

He affirmed that Kogi is still a work in progress despite the tremendous efforts of Governor Bello to change its socio-economic and infrastructural deficits, noting that there was need for the people to allow him to continue.

He said, “The problem of governance is that the more you work, the more work you need to do; hence the reward for hard work is more work. Kogi can not return to apprenticeship which is the alternative the opposition is putting before it”.

“Governor Bello has passed through that elementary stage and is ready to settle down and consolidate on the things he has learnt in the last four years by avoiding all the areas he made mistakes. Therefore the leadership of the APC has absolute confidence in his ability to take Kogi forward by building on his successes in all areas of development”.

On his part, Governor Bello said his administration’s core policy in governance is for the uplift of the downtrodden members of the society, hence the progressive agenda that has been designed along the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government.

He urged the people of the state to repeat their show of massive support for the President, members of the national and the state House of Assemblies who they voted in the last general elections by doing same for the APC on November 16th.

Also, the Attah Igala and President Kogi State Traditional Council, HRM Dr Micheal Ameh Oboni II at the weekend conferred the Igala traditional title of the Oga-Onu-ogu-Attah of the Igala kingdom on Governor Bello.

The event which held at the palace of the Attah of Igala, Idah, had in attendance dignitaries particularly the Deputy Speaker house of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ahmed Wase.

The Attah of Igala noted that conferment of traditional titles by him were very rare gesture as he was always keen to give such title to worthy individuals.

The traditional ruler asserted that those who were conferred the traditional titles were well deserving sons and friends of Igala kingdom who have used their position to add value to the lives of the people.

Governor Bello, in his remarks, thanked the royal father and the entire Igala Kingdom for being a benewell-deserving privileged gesture.

