LG Polls: Ekiti Warns Trouble Makers, Assures Of Transparent

The Ekiti State Government has warned trouble maker to steer clear of the state before, during and after the December 7, 2019 local government election in the state.

The government which promised to ensure that the election represents democracy at its very best threatened to deal decisively with anybody found fomenting trouble during the poll.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, who gave the warning, however, assured Ekiti voters that council election would be free, fair, credible and devoid of rigging.

Olumilua spoke in Ado Ekiti on Monday during a press conference heralding a sensitization programme on the Local Government Election by National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Conjunction with the State government .

Olumilua disclosed that a committee with members drawn from strategic state government and NOA has been set up to sensitise the people on the need to conduct themselves peacefully and eschew violence during the poll.

The commissioner added that the motive behind setting up of the committee, was allows candidates of the interested parties to have a free and fair contest under which the votes of the people can count.

According to him, “We must have election that is free and devoid of violence and those plotting to cause trouble will be dealt with.

“We are giving assurances that this election is going to be a clear departure from the past when the ruling party would have it all. We are saying that we will get free and fair election that reflects the wishes of the people.

“This disillusionment that because the ruling party is in charge and that it will surely carry the day is not there. I am not saying the ruling party if it is the acceptable and popular party won’t win or have an upper hand, but we are saying that it will be through free and fair process”.

Olumilua who maintained that the committee’s term of reference will be strictly followed said it was not intended to teleguide or usurp the responsible of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC).

“If anybody wins, the state has no problem about that, but I don’t think a local government election worth the blood of any man .

“SIEC has its own responsibilities and we won’t dabble or interfere in that. All we want to do is to tell the people that no bloodshed and that election must be transparent”, he said.

The sensitization programme, scheduled to hold between October 29 and November 19, according to him, will take members of the committee to all the 16 local government areas of the state.

The committee, which comprises mainly ocivil servants is to be chaired by Olumilua.

