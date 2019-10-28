COVER STORIES
Look Out For Rabi’al-Awwal, Sultan Tells Muslims Sultan Calls On Muslims
Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday called on the Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Rabi’al-Awwal 1441AH from today.
Abubakar made the call in a statement signed by the chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Prof Sambo Junaidu.
The sighting of the new moon will usher in the third month in the Islamic Year.
Rabi’al-Awwal is the month in which Muslims celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him.
“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that today, October 28, 2019 which is equivalent to 29th day of Safar 1441AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Rabi’al-Awwal 1441AH.
“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon today and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan,” he said.
The Sultan prayed for Allah’s help to all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.
