Minority Leader: As Calm Returns To The Green Chamber

After the crisis that rocked the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives over the choice of minority leader, calm seems to have returned to the Green Chamber in recent weeks, JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH writes.

The controversy that trailed the election of minority leadership in the 9th House of Representatives may have been put to rest at least going by the mood of most key actors in the early leadership tussle that rocked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the house.

It is instructive to note that the leadership of the PDP wanted Hon. Kingsley Chinda as their Minority Leader. However, Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabilamila announced the name of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (Aniocha North/Aniocha South/ Oshimili N & S Federal Constituency, Delta State) as the Minority Leader.The Speaker based his announcement on the fact that majority of members of the opposition party including other parties apart from the PDP endorsed Elumelu as their leader.

The opposition is made up of 147 members drawn from nine political parties, with 127 of them from the PDP.

Consequently, Elumelu was reportedly nominated by 111 opposition lawmakers and the lawmakers in their defence insisted that their nomination as principal officers was in accordance with Order 7 Rule 8 of the House standing rules.

The Speaker announced Hon. Elumelu, as the Minority Leader; Toby Okechukwu, from Enugu, deputy minority leader; Gideon Gwani from Kaduna, minority whip and Segun Adekoye from Ogun State as deputy minority whip.

In his acceptance speech, Elumelu said: “Graciously, God has made it that my colleagues from nine minority parties have nominated me as their minority leader. We are all from nine political parties. For us who are from PDP, we are very loyal to PDP. We believe in PDP. And of course, we have no other party than PDP and we have followed what has happened and have accepted our nomination based on Order 7 Rule 8. We have complied with the position of the rule of the House.”

However, a member of the House Ad-hoc Committee on Media and Publicity, Julius Ihonvbere, expressed the view that Gbajabiamila did nothing wrong in jettisoning the list of minority leadership from the PDP. The lawmaker noted that the speaker is merely keeping to his words to do things differently.

He argued “on the issue of the minority leadership, our standing order is very clear. The minority parties, their members in the House shall elect their leadership amongs them. And if one party sat down and draws up a list because it is the strongest, it is a wrong approach. Yes, this may have been done in the past, but people like to Gbajabiamila have continued to recognize Elumelu as the minority leader. Backed by the speaker, Elumelu has moved into the minority leader’s office, and has continued to function in that capacity. While on the other hand, the Chinda group said they are awaiting the final position of the PDP on the controversy.

Expectedly, the decision didn’t go down well with the PDP which went ahead to suspend Elumelu and thereafter set up a panel to unravel the cause of the mutiny in the House.

The move resulted in a crack in the ranks of the PDP in the House with some political commentators hinting that defections may be on the cards for some of the lawmakers if the party refuses to count its losses and move on.

However, in recent weeks, the gladiators were reported to have in their own wisdom decided to sheath their sword in the spirit of a renewed move by the opposition party to reposition itself for a good electoral fortune ahead of the 2023 elections.

A few of the lawmakers who were hitherto opposed to the emergence of Hon. Elumelu have not only made a u-turn but have pledged their loyality to him as minority leader of the House.

Peace reportedly returned to the ranks of the opposition lawmakers following an intervention of some party elders and power brokers who insisted that the opposition would gain more as one house than to allow the controversy to escalate.

There were fears then in the rank of PDP elders that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may be fueling the crisis emanating power tussle and that the only way forward was to recognize and give the desired support to Hon. Elumelu to avert further polarisation of the opposition in the house.

‘According to a lawmaker who spoke on the condition of anonymity: “What we need now is a united front in the House and since Elumelu enjoys the support of majority of our party members in the House, the best thing to do now is to work with him. The party would always have a “say but the lawmakers themselves will have their way”,

Recall that this is not the first time the PDP lawmakers had jettisoned the opinion of the party on the choice of its leaders in the house. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal and Hon Emeka Ihedioha emerged speaker and deputy 2011 against the preferred party candidates. It was alleged that most of the party elders were of the view, at a recent session, that it was no longer fashionable to handpick candidates for principal office job in the house given that previous attempts had failed .

Some were said to be satisfied with much work th minority leader has done so far. The lawmaker said “We need a united caucus in the house to be able to scrutinise the 2020 budget already before the house . Interestingly the caucus have vowed to scrutinise the budget to reflect the wishes and aspiration of Nigerians.

Interestingly, Hon Chinda who hitherto paraded himself as duly elected minority leader may have given up in the struggle. The Rivers state born lawmaker may have compensated himself with a new portfolio as caucus leader in the House. Chinda signed as caucus leader in his last statement made available to journalists. Interestingly also, Chinda no longer contests the official seat of minority leader in the House . A seat he grabbed on the first day of the controversy in the House .

Elumelu was said to have taken full charge of the opinion caucus and has since moved into the minority office (room) on the fourth floor of the House of Representatives complex.

