NAF Conducts Simulation Exercise Along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road

The Nigerian Air Force will today conduct a simulation exercise on counter terrorism codenamed ‘Exercise Na Zo’ along Kaduna- Birnin Gwari road today.

The director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola while announcing the exercise said that there will be movement of military aircraft, vehicles, equipment, personnel as well as firing of live ammunitions during the period of the routine military exercise and urged residents not to panic.

The director who urged residents to go about their normal businesses without fear however noted that there will be restriction of vehicular movement at aforementioned road during the exercise.

