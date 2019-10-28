Niger Govt Refutes Report Of $181m IDB Loan

Niger State government has not received $181 million loan from the Islamic Development Bank, IDB as claimed by the former governor, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

Investigation revealed that the government of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello got the nodding of the National Assembly to secure the said IDB loan this year after the request was earlier transmitted on 26th July 2017 but the request was not granted until May this year.

Documents obtained by LEADERSHIP revealed that though the process of securing the loan has been completed at the National Assembly , the money has not hit the state’s account .

The former Niger State governor had during PDP rally in Minna on Saturday claimed that , he secured the approval for the said loan but the physical money was given to his successor .

The document further revealed that the IDB loan was approved by the National assembly in May this year but the money has not been accessed by the state government as claimed.

It also revealed that the 8th senate on 28th May 2019 received and considered the report tagged “ Report of the committee on local and foreign debt , Niger State’s development policy operation credit from world bank and Islamic Development Bank” and approval for the loan granted

Investigation revealed that based on the report of the committee headed by Senator Shehu Sani then the senate looked into it and gave the state government the backing to access the loan for its viability but the government has not received the money.

Similarly findings revealed that the loan was contained in the report of the House of Representatives Committee. on Aids, Loans and Debt Management

A document obtained by LEADERSHIP showed that the 8th House at its 147th sitting highlighting borrowing request for Niger State under the 2016-2018 external borrowing (roiling ) plan , the request was considered and approval given on 23th May 2019 by the House of Representatives.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Mrs Mary Noel Berje speaking on the development confirmed that the state government was in the process of securing the loan to dualize Minna-Bida road but the money has not hit the state account.

She recalled that the then Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Zakeri Abubakar had on May 28th this year, after the National Assembly gave approval addressed the press on the said loan and the plan to dualize Minna –Bida Road was made public.

According to her, the state government has been open on the issue of the IDB loan because the concept of the loan was made public and has been in public domain.

