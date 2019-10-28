Our Farm Is Worth Over N1b, Insists NFGCS

***Calls For Media Inspection

Management of the Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society (NFGCS) has said its gates are open for inspection by all media houses and other concerned Nigeria to defuse contrary views that have won social media space in the last two weeks, over tweets and comments made by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo about the body during his recent visit to Gaate Farm City with the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdulai Sule and also at a Convocation lecture at Base University.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Vice President Osinbajo had on October 14 after his visit to a farm own by NFGCS and managed by Retson Tedheke, briefly narrated on his tweeter handle, the story of an ex Niger Delta militant who left the creeks to Nasarawa State where he started a farm with other group of young entrepreneurs in 2017 with a start up capital of N1.5m and had successfully grown the fortune of the farm to the tune of N1 Billion.

But his tweets and comments from other Government officials, including Governor Abdulai Sule and other stakeholders at the event, were met with backlashes from some Nigerians who continue to insist and are of the view that miracles like that told by the Vice President do not happen in the Nigeria business environment.

Osinbajo had also on Saturday last week during his convocation lecture at the 6th Convocation Ceremony of Baze University, Abuja, while speaking on the importance of trust and hard work, again made reference to the development in Gaate Farm City describing it as one “timeless principles that has worked and continue to work through the years”, saying throughout his “relatively modest experience in business, professional practice and, lately, politics, that trust or trustworthiness is fundamental to the success of practically everything you will do in life”.

But this has not in anyway put to an end reservations hold in some quarters, leading to heated social media debates and verbal confrontations by opposite groups.

“We initially don’t want to speak for the Vice President, because we cannot assume the position of Akande or join issues with anyone because they are entitled to their opinions or believe. Of course there is nothing wrong with someone questioning a success story that appears like a miracle. That is perception and it is by nature in every human but our concern however still remain on our focus to help grow Nigeria from within with the resources at our disposal”, Retson Tedheke had said in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Newspaper on Monday.

Tedheke who said he still chooses to remain reserve for now, noted that the decision of management of the NFGCS to react was prompted only “to clear the doubts in the minds of millions of young Nigerians both at home and in diaspora that there are a lot of opportunities in the country that they can take advantage of to fulfill their dreams only if they could look onward”.

“Moving forward, we want to say our gates are very open for media investigations. We will be glad to have them around for a tour, so they could tell the story as they look. While we will continue to solicit their support for balance reportage, we at NFGCS will continue to play out part in building the Nigeria of dream, said Tedheke who added that he is willing to give a breakdown of how the farm got to where it is as at today.

