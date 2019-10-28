S’Court Won’t Succumb To PDP’s Blackmail -APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence that it will again win at the Supreme Court the appeal filled by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the apex court won’t succumb to the opposition’s subterfuge.

The apex court has said it will begin hearings on the Atiku’s appeal Wednesday, October 30th.

But addressing a press conference in Abuja Monday, APC’s National Publicity Secretary Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said his party accused the opposition PDP and its elements of plot to “cause confusion, anarchy with a view to making this country ungovernable.”

Onilu said said some columnists have been contracted to make spurious and false publications.

“We are also confident that the Judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court will not succumb to the opposition PDP’s subterfuge.

“We must continue to resist the unrelenting efforts being made by the PDP and their minions such as the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), few social media worms spreading and promoting face and destructive news in their attempt to truncate our movement towards greatness. As part of the PDP and Atiku’s post-election delusions and scheming, the so called Coalition of United Political Parties has the devious mandate to intimidate and blackmail important state institutions such as INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies, on behalf of PDP.

“APC’s victory at the presidential polls and the election tribunal represents our collective desire as a people to remain focused on the progressive growth and development of our country’s economy, fight against corruption, and providing security.

“The judiciary is an important institution and its integrity cannot be subjected to political machinations. It is the responsibility of every truly patriotic Nigerian to rise against the PDP to ensure they do not succeed in undermining our corporate existence.

“The judgement of the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal dismissed in its entirety the petition filed by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar. We are confident that the Supreme Court will further and finally affirm President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory.”

