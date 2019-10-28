Stakeholders Fault Multiple Screening Of Inland Ports-bound Cargoes

Shippers and operators of Inland Container Terminals (ICDs) also known as inland dry ports and freight forwarders have raised posers over an order by the comptroller-general of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), for the unsealing of containers for transfer to the ICDs.

The stakeholders, who spoke with LEADERSHIP yesterday, asserted that the directive would amount to multiple screening or examination of cargoes meant for the inland ports since officials of federal agencies such as the NCS were at the dry ports to carry out proper examination of the cargoes.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Ali recently directed that containers for Inland Dry Ports (IDPs) should be unsealed and examined to ascertain the content and resealed before exiting the mother port.

A port official disclosed that the CG also directed that such consignments should be escorted by the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) personnel to their various destinations without compromise.

Ali allegedly stated that it was mandatory for the escort personnel to insist that all required documentation formalities be concluded and certified at the designated terminal.

But in their reactions, the stakeholders claimed that Ali’s directive would defeat the essence of establishing the dry ports in Nigeria – which is to speed up cargo clearance and give shippers in the hinterland better access to ports services.

One of the affected dry ports is the Kaduna Inland Dry Port.

The minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, recently said that the Kaduna Inland Dry Port would provide the needed stimulus for massive economic growth in the state in particular and the country at large.

According to him, the inland port would not only reduce transport costs but also bring shipping to the doorsteps of shippers as it would stimulate economic growth and prosperity.

An official of one of the ICDs told LEADERSHIP that the dry ports in the country were like seaports and should not be treated as bonded terminals. He said that there were international laws which the NCS should obey.

He argued that it was wrong for the NCS to unseal cargoes meant for the dry ports because the process could lead to port congestion and demurrage, adding that this would attract extra cost to the shippers.

The official said that while it was important for the government to carry out its surveillance, it should not be at the detriment of businesses to avoid hindering foreign direct investments into the country.

The president, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Tony Uju Nwabunike, cautioned the NCS, saying that it would affect trade facilitation.

He said: “I think we (ANLCA) should look into the principles and guidelines that cover transit cargoes to see if it is proper, but we will send a position to the government through the Customs on the issue. We think if there is any reason to take that decision, they should go through the principles of import guidelines as they affect dry ports.

“So many of our members into exports have said if that is the case, there is no need for second examination of cargoes, but the Customs from the grapevine said they just want to open to know what is inside the containers and re-seal them. But whichever way it is, it will be much clearer in a number of days now,” Nwabunike said.

He, however, said that the directive of the CG negates the standard operating procedures of dry ports, adding that “the SOP as it affects the terminal is not how it supposed to be from all angles.”

Also, the president of the Shippers’ Association of Lagos State (SALS), Rev. Jonathan Nicol, said that the action of the CG would be counterproductive.

Nicol, who said containers are examined at the final destination in the presence of the importers or its agents, stated that transit containers are not unsealed at the mother ports until they get to the final destination

He said: “That action will be counterproductive because containers are examined at the final port of destination and you cannot perform examination without the knowledge of the owner of the container. So, it is not right for Customs to open containers without the knowledge of the importers. Even if they are suspicious about a container, the importer should be there before they open it; so I don’t know what the Customs are looking for because the dry port have all the facilities of a port and indirectly they are saying the inland dry port are not trustworthy and if they think so, they should discontinue the IDPs and not create more problems for the users.”

On international best practices, Nicol called for professionals who understand the working of the system to head the service.

“The international best practice is that if a container is in transit you don’t open until it gets to the final port of destination and if they are doing transfer, it goes with escort. For instance, if moving the container from Lagos onto the rail, the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) won’t allow anyone to go near it and it will go with escort till it gets to the final port. It is at the port that the owner of the consignment will be notified and it will be dropped for physical examination. You can’t just open someone’s container in the absence of an importer,” he explained.

Corroborating Nicol’s position, the president of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Mr Increase Uche, said that transit containers can only be pre-scanned and not unsealed as directed by the CGC.

“There is nothing wrong in examining containers even from the ship side through pre-scanning but the only wrong thing is to unseal and conduct physical examination. Under normal circumstances, it is just to make a scan of a container and allow it flow. Though, Kaduna is not a final destination but a container at Tin Can or Apapa is supposed to be pre-scanned and not unstuffed. It is not a global best practice but haphazard and wrong,” he declared.

