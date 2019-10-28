Task Before New Commissioners In Nasarawa State

In this piece, DANJUMA JOSEPH identifies the challenges staring the commissioner nominees recently screened by the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

It was jubilation across Nasarawa State when the names of commissioners nominated by Governor Abdullahi Sule were announced on the floor of the state house of assembly last week.

It took the governor four months as he earlier promised, to constitute his cabinet, consisting of technocrats.

“I will not be in a hurry to appoint my commissioners, because doing that will lead me into mistakes. I am not much in a hurry to appoint my cabinet. So, as you can see, we were able to carry out certain responsibilities even before the commissioners are appointed,” the governor once said.

Among the 15 names submitted and screened so far is the NUJ chairman in Nasarawa State, Dogo Shammah and a Professor of Sociology, Otaki Allahnana, from the University of Abuja.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the names after the Majority Leader of the House, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) submitted the names of the nominees on behalf of the governor.

The 15 commissioner nominees are Ahmed Baba Yahaya (Toto LGA), Philip Dada (Karu LGA), Othman Bala Adam (Keffi LGA), Dr. Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana (Kokona LGA), Obadiah Boyi (Akwanga LGA), Yusuf Aliyu Turaki (Awe LGA), and Dr. Salihu Ahmad Alizaga (Nassarawa Eggon LGA).

Others are Dogo Shammah (Wamba LGA), Prof.Otaki Allahnanah (Keana LGA), Haruna Ogbole Adamu (Obi LGA), Ibrahim Musa Ekye (Doma LGA), Mrs Fati Jimeta Sabo (Nasarawa LGA), and Abubakar Muhammed Imam (Lafia LGA).

Also on the list are Halima Ahmadu Jabiru (Lafia LGA) and Mohammed Bashir Aliyu (Lafia LGA).

According to the speaker, “The House will commence their screening from Monday October 21st to Tuesday Oct.22,”

“Those that will appear for screening on Monday, Oct 21st are commissioner nominees from Toto, Karu, Keffi, Kokona, Akwanga, Awe, Nassarawa Eggon, Wamba and Keana

“While those that will appear for screening on Tuesday, Oct 22nd are commissioner nominees from Obi, Doma, Nasarawa and they three nominees from Lafia Local government,” the speaker said.

The commisioner nominees have since been screened with fanfare and glamour, by the state assembly members.

Relations, friends and associates of the would-be commissioners trooped to the state assembly complex along Shendam Road in Lafia, to witness the screening of their loved ones.

The screening process took the 24 members of the assembly two days. The nominees appeared one after the other taking their turns to answer questions.

Out of the 15 nominees, five were asked to ‘take a bow’, while the remaining 10 were grilled during the excercise.

Those asked to take a bow were: Othman Bala Adams, from Keffi and Abubakar Mohammed Imam, from Lafia. Both of them were former members of the state assembly.

Others are Hajia Halima Ahmed Jabiru, from Lafia, Mohammed Bashir Aliyu, also from Lafia, all of them former commissioners while Mrs. Fati Jimeta Sabo, from Nasarawa, was honored as a mother.

The simple reason of the assembly was that two of them were former members of the state assembly, while the other three were commissioners in the administration of the immediate past governor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

Two out of the 15 nominees are women.

Nasarawa State has 13 local governments, therefore 13 of the nominees represents each council, then Lafia, the state capital got extra two slots.

The questions directed at the nominees were based on their chosen professions and area of specialisation.

Having completed the screening exercise, the Speaker said “The above screened nominees of Monday, October 21 and Tuesday October 22 are hereby confirmed after the House found them worthy of their appointments”.

He urged the confirmed nominees to serve the people of the state with the fear of God and to discharge their duties without fear or favour if finally sworn in by the governor.

Analysts tasked the new nominees on the need to settle down and assist the governor in building a virile Nasarawa State.

Furthermore, stakeholders are waiting not only to see if the Commissioners will meet the expectations of citizens, but make them proud as representatives of their various communities and local government areas.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Nasarawa State, Phillip Tatari Shekwo, urged the new commissioners to live above board and do what they are brought to do to grow the state.

He said now that nominees have been cleared and are about to be sworn in by the governor, the onus lies on them to proof their professional acumen to move the state forward.

“More importantly, our citizens want to see increase and improvement in the number of people with access to quality healthcare, enrolment and retention in education, affordable food on their tables, security of their lives and properties, availability of entrepreneurial opportunities and jobs, and drastic reduction in poverty over the next four years”.

“While the task before the new Commissioners is intimidating, it is achievable giving their backgrounds”, Shekwo said.

