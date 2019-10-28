The Ali Ndume We Know

As of today, there is no where the name, Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume will be mentioned that someone somewhere will not be conversant with it. It is a name that connotes many things to different persons, but the truth remains that Ndume is a man that speaks out not minding whose ox is gored, and that is the hallmark of a man of honour and integrity. A man that is fearless and looks at the lions eyeball to eyeball and tells who cares to know that truth remains what it is– the truth.

So when I read the back page column of the LEADERSHIP on Thursday October 17th, 2019 by one Hassan Biu, I was initially tempted to ignore it, but on second thought, I felt there was need to put the record straight as there was the tendency to believe the lies of this faceless writer. The summary of the write-up was that he was paid to tarnish the good deeds of Ndume.

The reality of the piece goes to show that those looking for hate speech don’t need to go too far, the writer of that piece should be answering some questions with our security agencies by now. But this is Nigeria, after all anybody can wake up and spew invectives on anybody, especially our leaders and nobody cares to call them to book. And Hassan Biu falls into that category of hate speech advocates.

Ndume, without doubt has touched more lives than people like Hassan Biu would ever imagine. He could not hide his hatred for Ndume that he threw caution to the wind and used all unprintable terms for an opinion writer. Yet he believes Ndume who happens to be the chairman of the Senate committee of the Army is inciting the boys in Khaki against the military and government. From his writing, Biu should be held responsible for disaffection that might resort out of his piece.

What is bad in suggesting that those who died in the warfront could be given family burial? That was the sin Biu is holding against Ndume. He needs to be reminded that the spurious allegation that Ndume was a financier of Boko Haram was his insistence that the Jonathan administration must do something urgent because of his prime and privilege position as a parliamentarian whose enclave was directly affected. Because of this, he was co-opted into the committee in finding lasting solution to the menace of Boko Haram. But because he was unrelenting, as his voice remained loudest, he was roped in and with the intention of quieting him and taking him off from the scene. He went through a trial that at the end he came out victorious and the victory is what is paining the likes of Biu, what a pity.

No matter the hatred Biu may be having against Ndume, he was ungentlemanly to describe a serving Senator as a celebrated disappointment and a study in beastly values. He is a Senator of the Federal Republic and even in our madness we should be cautious and courteous in the language we use in describing our leaders.

There are families that still want to bury their dead no matter the condition of their death, and that was what Ndume raised on the floor of the Senate which has become irritable to Biu and his ilk. What a pity again.

There is this misconception which Biu also fallen victim of, that anyone outside the Federal Executive is not part of the government of the day. But the truth is that the tripod that holds democracy includes not only the executive, but both the legislature and the judiciary, and most importantly, the legislature gives meaning to what we today refer to as democracy.

Thank God Biu admitted that a large chunk of recruits of the Boko Haram are idle youths, and I am yet to see in today’s Senate any senator that can beat the record of Ndume in the empowerment of youths. In Abuja for instance, it is on record that he bought not too long ago, before the election, several Honda Accord cars for indigent indigenes of Borno to take them out of the unemployment chain. He also bought several hundreds of motorcycles popularly known as ‘okada’ for many Borno south residents in Abuja. This is not minding a replica in his constituency.

One indisputable fact remains that among the internally displaced persons in Abuja today, Ndume has touched more lives than any living senator in Nigeria; and yet people like Hassan Biu pretends that Ndume has not impacted on his constituency.

Unguarded utterances are weighty and if it were in other clime, people like Hassan Biu should be a guest of the security agencies to confirm their spurious allegations against a national leader like Ndume.

Hassan needs to go back to history and he will find out that Ndume can never be a link to Boko Haram, why, because he is also a victim. His father, a traditional chief in Gwoza had his house torched, his younger sister had her husband killed by this same people that Hassan Biu is calling Ndume’s associates.

Hassan Biu can say anything because I am sure none of his relatives have been victims, but for those who have gone through the dirty path of pains inflicted by Boko Haram, it is more than crocodile tears to call for an end to their activities.

Needless to say, many people consider Ndume as a highly respected national leader, no matter what the hate speech advocates may infer or think. Millions of Hassan Bius may never, by the mercy of God, reach where Ndume has reached for now and he is not stopping as he adds value to people’s lives that come in contact with him. No matter the hatred, the laudable achievements and speaking out when it matters have remained the hallmark of leaders and Ndume falls in the bracket.

–Abdul is an Abuja-based journalist

