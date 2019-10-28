WAI Brigade Calls For Discipline Among Nigerians

The WAI Brigade of Nigeria, Abuja Command, has called on Nigerians to imbibe a high level of discipline, as a virtue.

This call was made yesterday, during a ceremony to decorate a patron of the brigade, Evangelist Gabriel Obasanjo, in a bid to appreciate his unceasing support for the Abuja command.

The FCT Commander, Adesuyi Adebisi, in a speech delivered at the event, appreciates the newly decorated patron for his relentless efforts to support cause of the brigade. He said: “You have proven beyond doubt how much you trust in discipline to make a nation great. Righteousness, they say, exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach. And when you say ‘reproach’, nothing good can come out of it. You believe in the cause of WAI Brigade and this is why you have always supported it financially and in other necessary ways. We appreciate all that you have done for the FCT command and we pray for God to always be with you and your household. Also, all your good wishes for this nation will come to pass by God’s grace.”

“We call on other well-meaning Nigerians to join us in preaching discipline in every area of this nation. We want our youths to be good ambassadors of this nation anywhere they go to in the world, this is why we believe that the need for discipline among Nigerians cannot be overemphasised. ”

He reminded the gathering that WAI Brigade of Nigeria is one the federal government initiatives to enhance discipline among Nigerians. He also commend the National Orientation Agency, NOA, for recognising the brigade and keeping it alive. “The director-general of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, you’re a wonderful man. You truly love this country and this has been established by several campaigns for unity, discipline, hard work, the need to do the right thing and others sponsored by your office. I am also praying that all your good wishes for this country will come to pass.”

The newly decorated patron, Evang. Obasanjo Gabriel Olusegun, while during his speech, appreciates the honour shown to him by the brigade, and promise to always support it whenever the need arises. He also calls upon the government to put the brigade to adequate use, especially in the area of enforcing discipline among our citizens. He recalls many years back when no one dared to throw filths around the street. He said: “You won’t dare to cross the express road, especially where you have a pedestrian bridge close by. You won’t dare to put things on the road in the name of selling, jut for the fear that a WAI officer might catch you. There were some many functions that were performed by the brigade, among which was the enforcement of environmental sanitation.”

“I believe that the reawakening of these functions will do a lot of good to Nigeria. The federal government should see how to bring back the monthly environmental sanitation so that we can have clean environment, as it was some years back,” Olusegun said, while calling on the government to recall the reason for the formation of WAI brigade in the first instance.

He advised every member of WAI to know that no effort will go unrewarded.

Onuorah Cynthia, Assistant Commander, Admin and finance for FCT also appreciates the newly decorated patron for accepting to be their father, having been supporting the brigade for some time, which prompted this certificate of merit award.

Enoch Zakariah, Assistant Commander, Special Duty, also commended the patron for his selfless service to the brigade. He said: “Your selfless service to the Brigade is in no doubt, and it is invariably to Nigeria.”

