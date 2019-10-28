Why I Intervened In Farmers/Herders Clashes In Benue – Air Peace Boss

The chairman of Air Peace, Onyema Allen, has refuted insinuations that he has political ambition behind his recent intervention in the herdsmen-farmers’ crisis in Benue State.

The philanthropist, who recently airlifted many stranded Nigerians from South Africa, noted that the action was driven by love for peaceful coexistence in the country.

He denied claims that his action was based on his interest at running for a political office noting that such insinuations usually discouraged him from giving his best to the country.

He denied reports that the national secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Alhassan Saleh, apologised for the killings in Benue during a peace meeting he organised.

The Air peace boss had on Saturday facilitated a meeting between the Miyetti Allah and the Benue State Government.

At the meeting, which was attended by top dignitaries of the state government, including Governor Samuel Ortom, Onyema had asked the two warring parties to embrace peace.

Onyema said although the meeting was successful, he was surprised at reports that the Miyetti Allah’s secretary apologised for the killings in the state.

“I said anything of peace pleases God and today, both sides most forgive each other for whatever it was; rightly or wrongly, they must apologise to each other and hold hands.

“So, he did not apologsie for killings, which he did not do or say he did. What he said was, ‘if we had wronged anybody in this conflict, we are sorry.’ The government’s side also said the same thing.”

Onyema explained that the Fulani race was a victim of stigamitisation, adding that the average Nigerian goes through the same problem outside the country.

“As a Nigerian, you are a scammer, a thief, a drug pusher, everything evil in the eyes of the outside world. That is what we call stigma. You don’t know the number of Nigerians that are being punished for what they did not do, just because they are Nigerians.

“The same stigma is what the Fulanis of this country are suffering now”.

