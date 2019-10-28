Yourba Youths Hail Buratai Over Harmonious Working Relationship With NASS

The Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress (PYYC) has hailed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, for promoting harmonious working relationship with the National Assembly.

The group stated this known in a press conference tagged “NASS, Executive Interface: Good Synergy; Pregnable Results” addressed by the convener, Comrade Kola Salawu in Lagos.

The Yoruba Youth extoled the renewed synergy between the executive and the parliament, particularly, on the joint visit of the National Assembly (NASS) Committees on the Nigerian Army and the fair appraisal of the Boko Haram insurgency by both the Senate and House of Representatives.

The PYYC expressed satisfaction with the “Visionary, purposeful, focused and result-oriented leadership of the Nigerian Army which has flawlessly aligned in conformity with Mr. President’s transparency and accountability in leadership”.

The group, therefore, called on other security agencies as well as MDAs to emulate Buratai’s leadership style and quit unnecessary bickering with the legislature.

The Yoruba Youth, however, appealed to the parliament to increase budgetary votes for the military to finally extinguish the ghost of terrorism and insurrections in the country.

“The Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress (PYYC) is persuaded by very caustic nationalistic reasons to identify and salute Mr. President. It is for his consistent running of a transparent government of Nigeria, where the legislature is uninhibited in any manner, whatsoever, to engage stakeholders legitimately in order to get the country perfectly working in the #NextLevel,” the group began.

“This is yawningly clear from the recent visit of the Joint Committee of the NASS to the Nigerian Army Headquarters, Abuja. This was after the national parliamentarians visited the Northeast region, where Nigerian troops are busy with final stages of Clearance Operations to rout out residues of Boko Haram terrorists from their remote hideouts.’’

