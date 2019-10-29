163 Persons Killed In Road Crashes In 9 Months In Ogun

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun says 163 persons died during various road accidents across the state between January and September 2019.

Mr Babatunde Ajayi, the Director, Traffic Planning, Research and Statistics, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

He said that 527 crashes, involving 134 private cars, 93 private buses, 213 commercial cars, 32 motorcycles, five tricycles, 143 commercial buses, 113 medium trucks and 102 heavy trucks were recorded during the period.

Ajayi said that 3,702 persons were involved in the various crashes out of which 817 people (513 male, 304 female) sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said that 163 persons (123 male, 40 female) died while 2,722 people were rescued unhurt due to prompt response to the 416 emergency calls received by TRACE Corps.

“49.18 per cent of the accidents was caused by excessive speeding, 21.09 per cent by dangerous driving, 10.38 per cent by bad tyres, 4.16 per cent by driving against traffic and 15.19 per cent by other causes,” he said.

Ajayi said that 2,367 motor vehicles and 1,331 motorcycles were apprehended for 5,488 offences.

“The above report was witnessed by TRACE Corps in areas covered only,” he said.

He, however, said that efforts to reduce deaths and injuries on all roads in Ogun were being vigorously and relentlessly pursued such that no traffic offender would go unpunished.

He added that TRACE Corps Commander/CEO, Seni Ogunyemi, appreciated the Traffic Whistle Blowers throughout the state for their unflinching support and their prompt information whenever a crash occured.

“TRACE Corps is, hereby, appealing to the motoring public to obey all traffic rules and remember that safety is the responsibility of all road users,” he said. (NAN)

