CRIME
228 Inmates Escape As Koton Karfe Prison Collapses
About 228 inmates of Koton Karfe Custodial centre in Kogi state have escaped following a heavy downpour that flooded the correctional centre.
The comptroller general of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Mr Jafar Ahmed, who confirmed this while speaking with newsmen in Koton Kafe yesterday said that the flood occurred at about 3am, submerging the perimeter fence and the walls of two cells.
He said that there were 228 inmates at the centre as at the time of the incident.
Ahmed said that the prison was not habitable at present, saying that the re-arrested inmates were being transferred to other prison facilities in the state.
He said that details of the incident will be made public later.
Also speaking, the Security Adviser to the state governor, retired Commodore Jerry Omadara confirmed that over 100 of the inmates have been re-arrested.
According to him, some of the inmates returned on their own, some reported themselves at nearby police stations while a combined team of policemen, army, navy and civil defence corps arrested others.
Omodara said that the state government was informed of the incident at about 4a.m., adding that Gov. Yahaya Bello immediately directed head of security agencies in the state to deploy their personnel to the scene.
He noted that 228 inmates escaped, saying that many of them escaped for the safety of their lives.
He said that security agents were still combing the bush to re-arrest some of the fleeing inmates, saying that the flood was not making it easy for them to escape.
He commended the security agencies for their prompt intervention, saying that nobody died in the incident.
