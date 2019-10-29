Addressing Challenges Of Erosion In FCT Communities

Due to the prevalence of rainfall, there have ben recorded cases of damages by flood in many parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). DAVID ADUGE-ANI and BLESSING BATURE write on the efforts being made to solve the problem.

As the rain intensifies in the month of September, there is heightened fear and anxiety as some roads in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have become deplorable, while some have already been cut off, due to flood and accompanying erosion menace. Only recently, some communities in Bwari area council were over flooded, leading to washing away of bridges linking the communities to the rest of the world. The affected communities included, Dutse, Mapa Mashafa, Mudupe, Danboyi and Dnakulo.

LEADERSHIP also gathered that flooding is not only limited to the above-mentioned communities in Bwari area council, but also prevalent in other area councils such as Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Kuje, Gwagwalada, Kwali and even in Abaji.

The director, Inspectorate, Planning and Monitoring (IPM) department in the Area Councils Services Secretariat (ACSS), of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Geoffrey Osuji Ndubisi, told our reporter that, “It is all over the FCT, including Abaji, Kwali, AMAC and Gwagwalada area councils, and not peculiar to Bwari area council alone. In fact, it is even worse in Kuje area council. It is an ecological problem and we are presently embarking on immediate solution to the problem, to make residents of the affected areas go about their normal duties, which is what we are doing at the moment, while we wait for the permanent solution.”

Worried by the menace, the chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, recently called on traditional rulers in the 12 political wards of the council to go back to their subjects and let them know the causes of flood disaster in their communities.

Candido said his administration had identified two major causes of flood disaster, the man-made and natural disaster. He stated that since the administration has identified the causes of flood in prone areas in AMAC, there was the need for actions on how to prevent the occurrences.

He disclosed that his administration has marked out three zones to start the prevention of flood, comprising zone A, Karshi Karu and Nyanya ward, zone B, is Galadimawa, Lokongoma, City center and zone C, is Gwagwa, Jiwa and GUI ward, respectively, while appealing to the traditional rulers to take the message to their various communities.

Residents of the affected communities, who spoke with our reporters have called on the federal government, FCTA and the FCT area councils to come to their rescue as flood took over many part of the communities.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP one of the residents of Freedom Avenue Community, Dutse Sagbagyi 3 in Bwari area council, Mr. Faramade Babatunde, lamented over the disaster saying that before the bridge in his community finally collapsed, the community has tried on several occasions to mend it, but it got beyond what they can handle.

He, therefore, pleaded that the federal government should come to their aid. Also, the secretary to Dutse Alaji district in Bwari area council, Mr. Hamsat Zakari, said the collapse of a bridge in the community has worsened the situation in the area.According to her , it was quite disheartening that this happened to the community since this is a major link connecting the community with other neighbouring communities.

Also, the district head of Galadimawa community, Alhaji Musa Barde, appealed to the government to talk to the construction companies in the area to widen the erosion control canals in their communities to accommodate the flood. Barde also called on government to equally assist their people to create a space and construct a befitting place for them for the sake of their children.

Chairman of Bwari area council, John Gabaya, who visited the erosion site to see things for himself, described the situation as an ecological disaster that demands urgent attention, saying that about four other bridges in addition to the aforementioned ones, had been cut off by flood which is beyond the capacity of the area council administration.

“The communities we have across this place are more than four and the population are over 20, 000 people, children cannot go to school, those working in ministries cannot attend to their routine jobs which most of them depends on to feed their families and therefore called on the FCT administration and the federal government to alleviate the suffering of the people as a matter of urgency by providing a workable access road,” he said.

Gabaya however advised the residents not abuse the efforts of the government by dumping refuge on gutters which would subsequently block the water ways and cause overflow to the other parts of the road.

Responding to the situation, the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) promised to rehabilitate, in good time, all rural roads affected by the recent flood incident in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Director of STDD, Engr. Felix Nwankwo, who identified some of the affected roads in Mashafa, Gudupe Bamboyi and Dankubo villages in Bwari area council, disclosed that the roads were currently undergoing procurement, and technical bids had been done and evaluated, adding that as soon as there was an approval, the financial bid would be completed leading to the award of the contract.

He reiterated that the administration was very much aware of the issues on the Mpape-Mashafa Road and that a new design for the road had been done which included bigger culverts to replace the existing pipe culverts, just as he appealed to the chairman of Bwari area council, Hon. John Gabaya, and residents of the affected communities to be calm, as the FCTA was doing everything possible in ensuring that all dilapidated roads were fixed in good time.

