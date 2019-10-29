Again, Supreme Court Strikes Out Suit Challenging PMB’s Re-election

For the second time in less than a month, the Supreme Court has again struck out an appeal filed by the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its presidential candidate, Ambrose Owuru, challenging the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the February 23 presidential election.

The apex court struck out the appeal following the dramatic withdrawal of an application praying for restoration of the appeal to be heard afresh.

Owuru and HDP had sought for leave of the court to allow them bring back their appeal which had been struck out due to errors of filling two notices of appeal in respect of one matter and against the provisions of the law.

When the matter came up yesterday, the attention of counsel to the appellants, Mr Sunday Ezema, was drawn to section 285 (7) of the 1999 constitution and was asked whether the appeal has not become statute barred.

Although the counsel initially insisted the appeal could still be heard, he however made a dramatic U-turn and applied for withdrawal of the application.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola who led four other Justices in a short ruling struck out the application.

Justice Ariwoola declined to award cost against the appellants as demanded by counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Yunus Usman, SAN, and that of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN.

