Airtel Africa Grows PBT By 159%

Airtel Africa Plc has reported improved performance for the half year (H1) ended September 30, 2019 with a profit before tax growth of 159.02 per cent.

Also, the telecommunication Company declared an interim dividend of $0.03 per share. The company’s results released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed profit before tax increased from $122 million in H1, 2018 to $316 million in H1, 2019.

Profit after tax rose by 11.8 per cent to $228 million to $204 million, while earnings per share stood at $0.063, decreased by 59.36 per cent from $0.155 due to increase in the number of shares issued.

Also, revenue grew by 8.39 per cent to $1.64 billion, from $1.513 billion in the corresponding period of 2018. The company reduced its net financing cost, from $218 million to $148 million, thereby boosting its bottom-line.

The telecommunications firm also made a significant progress by reducing its net debts to $3.191 billion, from $6.439 billion. Total assets increased by 5.88 per cent from $9.112 billion in 2018 to $9.648 billion in 2019, while total shareholders’ equity up by 39.19 per cent to $3.385 billion as against $2.432 billion in 2018.

Speaking on the results, chief executive officer, Airtel Africa, Raghunath Mandava said these figures underlined the strength of the company’s ability to consistently deliver growth across voice, data and mobile money.

“In the first six months of this financial year, we delivered revenue growth of 11.4 per cent in constant currency terms, with even higher underlying Earnings before interest depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) growth as we continued to improve our operating leverage and tight focus on costs.

“This performance underlines our ability to consistently grow in double digits, powered by our growth engines of Data and Airtel Money growing at 37 per cent and 46 per cent respectively,” he said.

