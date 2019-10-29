Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa

The Nigerian community in South Africa has again been thrown into mourning following the killing by gunmen of one of its members who also left two others injured.

The national spokesperson of Nigerian Union South Africa, Mr Odefa Ikele, made the disclosure in Lagos, yesterday.

Ikele said the incident that led to the death of Mr Chikamso Ufordi, who hailed from Awgu local government area of Enugu State and injuries sustained by the two others happened at about 7 pm on Saturday, October 26, in Nigel.

Nigel is a small gold mining town in Gauteng Province, East Rand near Johannesburg.

“One of the witness informed us that the deceased, Mr Chikamso Ufordi, from Awgu LGA Enugu State was trailed by some unknown gun men, and was shot point blank while in his car with two other Nigerian friends.

“His friends also sustained injuries, but the late Chikamso died immediately before help could arrive from the province’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team.

“The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital. A case of murder and attempted murder have already been opened at Nigel Police Cluster,’’ Ikele said.

It will be recalled that three Nigerians were among other foreign nationals who on October 22, suffered from fresh xenophobic attacks on foreigners in different locations of Witbank, Mpumanlaga Province, South Africa.

The October 22 attacks came on the heels of efforts by Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure they found amicable and lasting solution to the xenophobia in the latter’s country.

Such peace efforts saw Buhari visiting Ramaphosa and holding a town hall meeting with the Nigerian community.

They were reported to have been killed by groups made up of community members and taxi drivers who went to different areas in Witbank attacking foreign-owned businesses and foreigners.

