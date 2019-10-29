NEWS
APC Govs Mourns Okechukwu’s Late Wife
Governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed condolences to the family of Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu, over the death of his wife Augustina Okechukwu.
The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) in a condolences letter addressed to the VON DG, Tuesday, was signed by the Director General of the forum, Salihu Moh. Lukman, on behalf of the APC governors.
The governors said they were saddened by the demise even as they prayed to God to grant family fortitude to bear the untimely loss.
“On behalf of the Progressive Governors Forum, we would like to extend our condolences to you on the passing of your dear wife, Mrs. Augustina Okechukwu.
“We commiserate with you on this sad occasion and pray that God grants your family fortitude to bear the untimely loss.
“We sympathise with you and the family she has left behind, wishing you all the strength and comfort you need in this difficult time.
“Our prayers and thoughts are with you. May her soul rest in peace.
“Please accept our deepest sympathies for your loss and be assured of our continued support.”
