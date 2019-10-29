Appalling Sale Of Employment Slots

One of the most difficult challenges facing the citizen today is employment! This tragedy affects everyone including experienced middle – aged people.

Getting employment, a fact which was taken for granted by young school leavers and graduates a few decades ago, is now a great achievement.

People now give testimonies in Churches when they get employed.

This sad situation is made worse by credible reports of sale of job slots in virtually all government agencies, ministries and departments and others by unscrupulous persons. We cannot pretend not to know that the forces of demand far outstrip the availability of vacancies! It is this rush for the few jobs available that is fueling wicked people to take advantage of desperate job seekers.

Every year, Nigerian secondary schools, Colleges of Education, Polytechnics, Monotechnics, and universities pour avalanche of school

leavers, graduates on the streets seeking for jobs. While the numbers of schools, polytechnics and universities have increased geometrically, the economy and the employment increased arithmetically. This is a recipe for the chaos we are witnessing in the employment market and unprecedented level of unemployment that has created Employment Racketeering in the country.

Nigeria’ s unemployment rate stood at 23.1 percent of the work force in the third quarter of 2018, the head of the statistics office, Yemi Kale said last year.

“As of Q3 2018, the calculated unemployment rate was 23.1 per cent, the underemployment rate was 20.1 per cent, and the combined unemployment and underemployment rate was 43.3 per cent, ” the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. And the unemployment rate may get worse before it gets better. Even the federal government admitted that the situation might get worse next year.

The federal government in May this year said that Nigeria’ s unemployment rate might reach 33.5 per cent by 2020.

Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, said this while

declaring open a two – day workshop on“ Breaking the Resilience of High Unemployment Rate in the Country”, in Abuja. He said that the incessant increase of unemployment in the country was alarming.

According to him, the high unemployment rate of 23.1 per cent, and underemployment of 16.6 per cent by the National Bureau Statistics (NBS) of 2019 report was alarming. “It is a worrisome status as the global poverty capital (World Bank, 2018); and concomitant high prevalence rate of crimes and criminality, including mass murders, insurgency, militancy, armed robbery, kidnappings and drug abuse, among others. “As if this situation is not scary enough, it is projected that the unemployment rate for this country will reach 33.5 per cent by 2020, with consequences that are better imagined, if the trend is not urgently reversed, ” Ngige had warned.

Already the high rate of employment has fuelled high rate of crimes and criminality, including mass murders, insurgency, militancy, armed robbery, kidnappings and drug abuse and all manners of criminalities as acknowledged by the minister and more. The situation has also worsened job racketeering in the public service, which has dire consequences for the nation’ s security and the growth of the economy.

It is no longer news that jobs in public service may be for the highest bidders. Meritocracy has been thrown to the dogs and like Nigerian politics; the jobs go to those who can pay for it. And the amount sellers demand is usually humongous. Many job seekers have admitted that they have been asked to pay as much as N800, 000 to join some of the security services. A nation in which people pay huge sums of money to join the security agencies will definitely have security challenges. When a young graduate has to sell his family’ s land to pay for a job in the security services, the country becomes his “market.”

There are reports that in most of the federal parastatals considered ‘juicy’ the jobs are often reserved for the children of ministers, senators, House of Representatives’ members and other top government officials. Most often such jobs are not advertised. To break into these kinds of jobs, the ‘ordinary’ job seeker must be ready to part with as much as N1million.

Worse still, many have paid hundreds of thousands of Naira to government officials and they could not get the job. The money and the jobs gone with the winds and they don’ t know where to run to for help.

Following severally reported cases of Nigerians duped of their had earned money while in desperate search for jobs, some of the federal government agencies and security services now publically state that the jobs are not for sale. But the job seekers know better. The big question however is how to bring sanity and integrity in the recruitment process in the public service?

The recruitment and selection of staff in any organisation be it public or private sector is of paramount importance to the organisation. This is so because it is the staff that turns the vision and mission of the organisation into reality. Thus, the objectives of any organisation can only be realised through the effective coordination of the human resource of the organisation. Sadly merit is often jettisoned on the altar of ethnicity, religion and money in recruitments into the public service in Nigeria.

This column recommends that for government to operate the most efficient administrative service that would be beneficial to all, her recruitment and selection policies into the Nigerian public services should be unfettered. It should be able to absorb the most qualified, technically sound, disciplined and committed human resource that would in turn help government achieve the objectives of governance.

The unscrupulous elements taking advantage of the appalling employment situation in the country by selling jobs to the highest bidders should be smoked out by honest Nigerians in the pubic service and security services so that they could face the full wrath of the law.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) should embark on campaign discouraging Nigerians from paying for jobs. We need more transparency in the recruitment process in the country and this could be possible if the due processes are followed whenever vacancies exist in government establishments.

Aluta Continua.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

