NEWS
Appeal Court Upholds Gbande’s Election
The Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, has affirmed the election of Richard Gbande of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as member representing Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo federal constituency.
Prince Solomon Wombo of All Progressives Congress (APC), having being dissatisfied with the decision of the National/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, entered the appeal, praying the court to set aside the decision, which earlier upheld the election of Gbande.
The appellants had contended at the tribunal that the votes by which Gbande was returned with as winner of the 9th March, 2019 National Assembly election was not a true reflection of what transpired.
They further contended in the petition, that the election was marred with irregularities including over voting, use of violence, intimidation, inducement of voters and non- compliance with Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) as well as INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Election Officials 2019.
However, in a lead judgement delivered by Justice J.E. Ekanem, JCA, the appellate court upheld the decision of the tribunal and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.
Gbande, who commended the judgement, called on his opponent to join hands with him for the peace and development of the federal constituency.
He described the decision of the appellate court as “victory for democracy and Sankera.”
