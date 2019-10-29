NEWS
Bayelsa Guber: We’re Not Influencing SPOs List, Says APC
…Insists PDP crying wolf
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Douye Diri, that it influenced the list of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) deployed for the Bayelsa governorship election.
Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Mr. Yekini Nabena, dismissed the allegation even as he revealed that PDP and its candidate were doing everything possible to intimidate the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) into doing their bidding.
In a statement made available to newsmen, Tuesday in Abuja, Nabena said the PDP and its governorship candidate were crying wolf in the face of it’s imminent election defeat, come November 16.
APC also revealed that the Bayelsa REC and its official rejected the bribe offer made to them by the PDP’s elements hence the call for the REC’s removal.
Director of Media and Publicity of the Senator Douye Diri Campaign Organisation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite had called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw a supposed list of SPOs and engage fresh hands from institutions outside Bayelsa state.
“The baseless allegation by the PDP and their governorship candidate is part of their plan to intimidate INEC and other critical stakeholders that will be on official election duty. You can see the PDP during their campaigns, they have nothing to tell Bayelsans following the failed administration of Governor Seriake Dickson so they have resorted to falsehood, peddling rumours and crying wolf.
“The popularity and wide acceptance of the APC governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon is giving the PDP sleepless nights. The PDP’s nightmares will soon be over after Bayelsans vote them out on November 16.” The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain told newsmen.
Nabena said the real issue is the PDP plot to turn Bayelsa state into a warzone so as to enable them buy votes and rig the election.
MOST READ
Community Dev’t: Emulate PMB’s Aide, Omoboriowo, Fayemi Tells Ekiti Indigenes
NAFDAC Tasks Bakers On Basic Food Hygiene Practice
Bayelsa Guber: We’re Not Influencing SPOs List, Says APC
APC Govs Mourns Okechukwu’s Late Wife
PSI Tasks FG On Speedy Domestication Of Conventions Protecting Rights Of IDPs
Migrants Continue Arriving In Greece From Sea, Land
Ekiti State To Market Pounded-Yam Internationally – Council DG
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Kebbi Rep Member Calls For LGA Election Cancellation
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FG Gives Conditions For Reopening Of Nigerian Borders
-
CRIME22 hours ago
Police Arraign Indian Citizen, Other For N100m Fraud
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Obaseki Has Crossed Red Line – 14 Assemblymen
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Can’t Decide For States – Govs
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Edo Is Peaceful, Lawmakers-Elect Free To Walk In For Inauguration – Gov’s Aide
-
SPORTS7 hours ago
Minister Walks Out Pinnick, Others For Coming Late To Meeting
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Most Revenue Agencies Don’t Remit Funds – Lawan