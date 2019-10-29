HEALTH
Blood Clot-related Deaths In Nigeria Worrisome – Expert
The General Manager and Country Chairman, Sanofi Nigeria-Ghana, Ms Folake Odediran has lamented one in four deaths related to blood clots in the country, saying the trend is worrisome.
To avert such deaths she said Sanofi, a multinational pharmaceutical company has introduced new drug for the treatment of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE), popularly known as blood clots.
Odediran said the launch of Clexane doses of 20mg, 60mg and 80mg into the Nigerian market will address the unmet medical needs to the treatment and prevention of t blood clots.
There was need to tackle blood clots because of its high socioeconomic burden and morbidity rate, says Odediran, adding that its social economic impacts on patients includes high treatment cost.
She said Clexane is more convenient in patients with cases of severe renal impairment, underweight, obesity, being treated with pulmonary Embolism (PE) and high risk gynaecological surgery patients.
“Some of the insights into unmet medical needs based on our interactions with stakeholders in the market of VTE include cost, dose optimisation in weight based VTE management and in special populations,” she added.
Odediran reiterated Sanofi’s commitment to collaborating with health care stakeholders and providing innovative therapeutic options to improve outcomes in VTE management.
A Professor of Haematology, School of Medicine, University of Benin ( UNIBEN), Prof. Omolade Awodu said one in four deaths is related to blood clots, adding that VTE is also the number one cause of preventable deaths in hospitals.
MOST READ
Obaseki Mourns Death Of Tafawa Balewa’s Last Surviving Wife
FCTA Registers 125,000 Enrollees Into Health Insurance Scheme
As Oyetola Moves For Speedy Development With 35-member Cabinet
Issues As Senators Scramble For Job Slots
Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa
Osinbajo Seeks Egypt’s Support In Tackling Terrorism In Sahel Region
Police Confirm Killing Of 2 By Kidnappers In Jalingo
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Kebbi Rep Member Calls For LGA Election Cancellation
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Our Farm Is Worth Over N1b, Insists NFGCS
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Edo Is Peaceful, Lawmakers-Elect Free To Walk In For Inauguration – Gov’s Aide
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Obaseki Has Crossed Red Line – 14 Assemblymen
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
I Became Mc Papangolo Just To Survive – MC Terry
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Influx of Nigerian Migrants Impede Easy Access To Passports In Italy – Consular
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke, Buys Duplex In Lekki
-
NEWS16 hours ago
5G Technology To Be On Trial For 3 Months Before Approval – NCC