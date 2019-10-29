Brazil 2019: Golden Eaglets Eye Round 16 Ticket

The Golden Eaglets’ in Brazil have been energized by the words of love and encouragement from President Muhammadu Buhari following a 4–2 victory over Hungary on Saturday and the players are keen to qualify for the competition’s round of 16 when they take on Ecuador, this evening in Goiania.

The President on Sunday congratulated the boys for the 4-2 lashing of Hungary in their opening match on Saturday, which put them at the top of Group B on goals difference ahead of Ecuador, 2-1 winners over Australia.

In a statement released by presidential aide, Garba Shehu, President Buhari, under whose watch the Golden Eaglets won the first of their five world titles (as military Head of State in 1985) and their most recent one (as civilian President in 2015), expressed confidence in the ability of the Eaglets to win a sixth title in Brazil.

“It was a wonderful display that I am very proud of. You showed that there is nothing that cannot be achieved with determination and perseverance. I have followed your journey leading to your arrival in Brazil for the competition. I have equally noted your determination and confidence throughout your preparations”.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you are determined to win the competition for an unparalleled sixth time.”

“Indeed, perseverance, persistence and determination characterized the Eaglets’ 4-2 win over Hungary, and they pushed and pushed until they got three goals in six minutes of the second half to turn the game on its head”.

Tuesday’s top-of-the-table clash with Ecuador at the same Estadio Olimpico, expected to start at 9pm Nigeria time, promises to be explosive, with both teams aware that victory would mean an early slot in the championship’s round of 16.

Captain Samson Tijani told thenff.com on Monday that, “We are very happy to have seen the congratulatory messages by Mr. President. Our morale has been lifted even higher, and we will go into the match against Ecuador with greater determination to win.”

