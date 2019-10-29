CCCN Holds Virtual Reality To Promote Culture, Tourism

The China Cultural Centre in Nigeria (CCCN) has held Visual Reality Promotion, with the aim of strengthening Nigeria and China relations.

The Cultural Counselor at the embassy of the People’s Republic of China and Director, Chinese Cultural Centre, Mr Li Xuda, described Virtual reality (VR) as a “Simulated experience.”

He said, science and technology gives us wings to take off, and make our life better. Mr Li urged all to work hard to learn scientific knowledge and create a much better future.

The promotion is China’s first overseas programme, using VR in cultural communication. According to him, CICC has developed a standardised display system offline, to introduce more Chinese tourist attractions, history and culture to the world; to enable people worldwide to access and feel China at home.

He listed areas of VR applications to include entertainment (i.e. gaming) and educational purposes (i.e. medical or military training).

Other distinct types of VR style technology, according Mr Li, include augmented reality and mixed reality.

The VR industry is an area that mainly provides VR devices for medical, flight simulation, automobile industry design, and military training purposes. According to Mr Li, “Since the beginning of 21st

Century, VR technology has developed very fast,” the cultural icon said.

CCCN organised the show in conjunction with the China Intercontinental Communication Center, present “VR Beautiful China” Interactive Tourist Experience.

“VR Beautiful China” was initiated by the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China, created by theChina Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

