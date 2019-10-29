COAS Tasks Personnel On Commitment To Global Best Practices

Nigerian Army personnel have been urged to remain committed to global best practices in the discharge of their duties and adhere strictly to their rule of engagement.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai gave the charge yesterday in his opening address at the 12th Biennial Training Conference held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Represented by the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Sarham the COAS said that the Nigerian Army has increasingly become more visible in the national space due to its expanding presence in various internal security operations and therefore should conform to other extant regulations and abide by the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He stated that all Army personnel must be loyal to constituted authorities and subordinate themselves to civil rules and regulations.

According to him, It was in actualisation of these objectives that on assumption of command of the Nigerian Army in 2015, he stated his vision as ‘’to have a professional responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.’’

The COAS who acknowledged the role of officers and men of the Nigerian Army in the ongoing operation in the North East and other operations across the country despite daunting challenges said the troops had maintained a rugged determination to turn the tide against the insurgents.

“In order to mitigate the identified challenges we have had to be innovative and inventive and devise new response strategies to combat the insurgents.

“Some of the strategies include increasing capacity of troops in defence, logistics and intensified combat intelligence gathering.

“We have also manufactured military vehicles and equipment to boost our operational capability and more recently the injection of the Super Camp Concept,” he said.

He commended the effort of the Army Chief Accounts and Budget with his team who he noted effectively carried out the role of Finance Corps to ensure prudent management of resources to achieve value for money.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Army Chief of Accounts and Budget, Major General Adekola Raheem Bakare said over the years training conferences has been a veritable platform for robust interaction and exchange of ideas amongst seasoned resource persons, invited guest and officers of the Nigerian Army Finance Corps.

He explained that such training has really served as an avenue for updating personnel on evolving government financial policies, best practices and their implications on the smooth management of the finances and budget of the Nigerian Army.

“The Theme of this year 12th Nigerian Army Finance Corps Biennial Training conference ‘Expanding Roles of the Nigerian Army in Internal Security Operation: Funding Imperatives’ is designed to further achieve the COAS vision of ‘’to have a professional responsive army in the discharge of its constitutional role’’ he stated.

General Adekola who explained that the theme was deliberately chosen to enunciate the challenges posed by inadequate funding of the Nigerian Army despite its expanding roles in the internal security operations across the country said that the myriad of internal challenges facing the country necessitated the expansion of the Nigerian Army from five to eight division’s structure.

In his remarks Governor Udom Emmanuel who was represented by the state Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibaka Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon said the timing of the conference was very apt considering the current security situation facing the country.

