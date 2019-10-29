Community Dev’t: Emulate PMB’s Aide, Omoboriowo, Fayemi Tells Ekiti Indigenes

Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, has called on all indigenes of the state to emulate the philanthropic gestures of the Chief Official Photographer to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bayo Omoboriowo, by giving back to the society.

The governor gave the charge on Monday at the commissioning of some blocks of classrooms renovated and equipped by Omoboriowo at Ijero High School in Ekiti state.

At a ceremony attended by first class traditional rulers, community and political leaders in the state, the governor charged those who are well to do in the state to join hands with his administration to develop Ekiti as the task of development cannot be left to the government alone.

Fayemi said, “This state belongs to all of us. You know what they say about a village bringing up a child and taking a community to build a state. So what Bayo (Omoboriowo) has done is exemplary and I think that other public spirited Ekiti sons and daughters, Ekiti residence, Ekiti lovers should also consider and do within their own various areas of jurisdictions.”

“Bayo is not a school teacher but he was brought up by teachers and that is why he felt he needed to give back and went to Kabiyesi to discuss the possibility of giving back to schools in the society. Look at what he has done. I encourage all Ekiti indigenes, wherever they may be based, you don’t even have to have gone to school in Ekiti; those who have even gone to school in Ekiti are even more compelled to do so. I see a lot of alumni association doing that; they are all contributing their quota. But individuals can also adopt a school,” he stressed.

Speaking to newsmen at the commissioning, Omoboriowo said he was compelled to give back to the society, especially students, because God had favored him by affording him with the privilege to work with Mr. President.

According to him, apart from the massive renovation he carried out through his Bayo Omoboriowo Foundation in Ijero High School, he empowered students in his hometown with 1000 fully loaded school bags and writing materials.

He said, “Bayo Omoboriowo Foundation was birthed as a response to one man’s unwavering desire to continually seek improvements in the general well-being of not just himself, but his immediate environment and society at large.”

Over the years, Bayo has been involved in various social-impact projects, utilising his primary gift – Photography, and other creative expressions as a tool for intervention. In recent times, the focus has evolved into more tangible actions, driven largely by his commitment to contribute his quota towards improving the socio-economic index of target area: Nigeria’s youth.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

