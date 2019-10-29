Dangote Foundation Earmarks N60bn For Road Construction In Borno

Dangote Foundation is to invest about N60 billion for the construction of Maiduguri-Bama-Banki road and Maiduguri-Dikwa-Gamboru Nagala road in Borno State in the next one year.

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum who disclosed this in Dikwa at the weekend during his courtesy call on the Shehu of Dikwa, Muhammad Ibn Shehu Masta El Kanemi at his palace, said he was in Dikwa town to assess and carry out four major projects.

Zulum who distributed food and non food items to 25,000 households at Dikwa also said he was personally there to distribute the rice provided by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) which President Muhammadu Buhari directed the NCS to supply the state government to distribute to IDPs.

The governor thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hamidu Ali (rtd) for their support and assistance to the Borno IDPs in the past six years.

“Following the Boko Haram insurgency, I decided to resuscitate the agricultural sector of the state to enable farmers return to farm to produce enough food through the Fadama Farm project.

“ I am also in Dikwa to inspect education facilities and convert the renovated Dikwa Resort Centre along Mafa Road to a Skills Acquisition Centre to train 500 to 600 students on 14 various skills or trades , and after six months, those who were trained will be supported with working tools and small financial assistance to start up their own businesses.

“All the education projects will be incorporated into the 2020 State Budget for immediate execution alongside plan to upgrade the proposed skills Acquisition Centre into a Technical School with adequate staffing and N20 million take off fund”, Zulum said.

The governor said about N200 million worth of equipment were procured by the state government for the skills acquisition training centres across the state.

