Edo APC: Oshiomhole’s Group Alleges Violent Attacks, Seeks IG’s Intervention

The Edo People’s Movement (EPM), a group of All Progressives Congress (APC), loyal to the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has alleged that they were attacked by thugs, believed to be supporters of the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The alleged attack took place during the group’s meeting in Ivbiaro, Owan East local government.

Spokesperson of the group, Gideon Obhakhan, in a statement signed, noted that meeting was approved by the Area Commander in charge of Owan East, I’m behalf of the state’s commissioner of police.

The group however urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to caution the governor against violent acts.

“This attack is yet another one added to the series of unwarranted intimidation and threats of demolition of properties belonging to members of Edo People’s Movement. EPM will like to seize this opportunity to again call on the Inspector General of Police and other relevant security agencies to call Mr Obaseki to order so that we can avoid a situation of complete lawlessness and anarchy in Edo State, which was hitherto peaceful before the unfortunate emergence of Mr. Godwin Obaseki,” Obhakhan stated.

According to the statement, some members of EPM who were present at the meeting have confirmed that the thugs were led to the venue by the commissioner for Education, Hon Jimoh Ijegbai, Owan East local government council chairman, Hon Andrew Osigwe, General Airende (Rtd) and the leader of the legislative arm of Owan East local government council amongst others.

“This is to draw the attention of the general public to the new dimension of thuggery and display of intolerance to voices of dissent within Edo State political space. Law-abiding citizens of Edo State and card-carrying members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) who were having a peaceful meeting under the umbrella of APC pressure group, EPM were cowardly attacked on Sunday the 27th of October, 2019.

“The thugs stormed the venue of the meeting with various types of harmful weapons including machetes and guns, with the sole purpose of inflicting harm on members of the Edo People’s Movement. They shot sporadically and used harmful weapons freely. Members of EPM have been seriously wounded and many of them hospitalised,” the statement reads.

