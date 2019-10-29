Equities Market Investments Up By N18bn

The Nigerian equities market commenced the week trading, yesterday, on a positive footing as investors’ investment went up by N18 billion.

The All Share Index (ASI) rose by 35.72 points or 0.14 per cent to 26,384.45 points. Accordingly, investors gained N18 billion in value as market capitalisation went up to N12.844 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN), Flour Mill of Nigeria, Lafarge Africa, Sterling Bank and Tripple Gee & Co.

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited said “This week, we look forward to the Nigerian equities market closing in positive territory as investors are expected to respond positively, amid low share prices, to the largely positive nine months, 2019 financial results churned out by most companies.”

Market breadth closed positive as 12 stocks recorded gains relative to seven losers. Courteville Business Solutions recorded the highest price gain of 9.52 per cent, to close at 23 kobo, per share. Tripple Gee & Co followed with a gain 8.47 per cent to close at 64 kobo, while Cornerstone Insurance appreciated by 7.89 per cent to close at 41 kobo, per share.

CCNN went up by six per cent to close at N15.90, while Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services appreciated by 4.35 per cent to close at 24 kobo, per share. On the other hand, Livestock led the losers’ chart by eight per cent, to close at 46 kobo, per share. UAC of Nigeria (UACN) followed with a decline of 7.69 per cent to close at N6.00, while University Press (UPL) shed 4.35 per cent to close at N1.10, per share.

AXA Mansard Insurance lost 2.94 per cent to close at N1.65, while Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals shed 2.50 per cent to close at 39 kobo, per share.

