FCTA Registers 125,000 Enrollees Into Health Insurance Scheme

Determined to achieve the Universal Health Coverage in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said that it has registered about 125,000 enrollees, which are basically staff of the administration, into the FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS).

Speaking at a one-day FHIS stakeholders meeting with participants from Abaji area council, the acting secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), Alhaji Abdulraheem Musa, disclosed that the registration of area council staff would soon commence.

Musa added that the FHIS is also scaling up its services to cover the informal and private sectors, just as he assured that the secretariat would continue to give all necessary support to achieve the mandates of the scheme.

He stated that the administration was committed to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) sooner than the 2025 target, even as it continues to support the two gateways of Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), having contributed counterpart funding for the programme.

The acting secretary however called on the area councils in the FCT as well as private sectors to partner with the administration to ensure the success of the scheme, adding that government alone may not be able to provide the needed funding forth scheme.

Earlier in a welcome address, the director of FHIS, Dr Ahmed Danfulani, had disclosed that the scheme has equally enrolled about 4,000 staff in the area councils, while those in the private sectors would be added as soon as the bill on the scheme is signed into law.

