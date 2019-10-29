FG Resolved To Lift 90m Nigerians Out Of Poverty – Minister

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has restated federal government’s resolve to lift 90 million Nigerians out of poverty.

This is even as she also pledged the ministry’s resolve towards strengthening coordination of humanitarian and disaster management efforts by stakeholders.

The minister stated this yesterday at the 2020 budget defence session at the instance of the House of Representatives Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Refugees chaired by Hon. Mohammed Jega.

Farouk, who presented budget estimates of N44.21 billion for approval, also noted that the Ministry has enormous responsibility to address some of the underlying causes, drivers and consequences of humanitarian crises and underdevelopment including relatively high poverty of nearly half (90 million) of the country’s 198 million population living in extreme poverty.

In his remarks, Hon. Jega who assured that the budget will impact positively on every Nigerian both individually and collectively said, “We are therefore poised for a collaborative action with the Executive arm of government to ensure that we design a performing budget that will meet the expectations of the teeming populace,” he stated.

He also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for creating the Ministry, with the view to address the numerous humanitarian challenges confronting the citizenry as a result of insurgency, arm bandits and other humanitarian challenges affecting the country.

Meanwhile, the minister who also appeared before the House Committee on Women Affairs, pledged to address “relatively high unemployment (at 23.2%) with over 40 million unemployed or underemployed; high number of persons of concern (including over 2 million IDPs, 230,000 Nigerian refugees in Niger, Chad and Cameroon and 45,000 refugees in Nigeria; 22 million persons with disabilities; over 14 million persons in one form of drug and substance abuse or the other and growing needs of the elderly and vulnerable groups.”

A breakdown of the proposed budget for National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons include: N474,306,285 for personnel, N165 million for resettlement of IDPs in the North East and Bakasi returnees in the 2020 budget proposal.

Others include N15 million for 1,000 IDPs enrolment into NHIS; N105 million for renovation/rent of 21,000,000 per state; N60 million back to school fees; N105 million for drilling of borehole; N184 million for securing land for relocation and reintegration of IDPs in FCT, Nasarawa States and N110 million for 2,200 families as return assistance to North East, among others.

