FG Urged To Provide Renewable Energy-powered Water Services

The federal government has been urged to construct renewable energy water schemes in schools in order to ensure potable water supply.

The call was made at the just concluded African Renewable Energy Alliance 10th anniversary workshop in Abuja.

In his presentation, Chairman, Nigerian National Committee of the World Energy Council, Professor Abubakar Sambo said the lack of portable drinking water in Nigeria especially the education system a problem that is next to lack of electricity.

Speaking on “Renewable Energy and Water in The Educational System of Nigeria, Sambo said that renewable energy water supply should be established in many schools while policy framework should be created to entice private sector to come in and ensure portable water in Nigeria.

According to him, “There is a need for government (Federal, States and Local) to construct some pilot renewable energy water supply schemes in schools and thereafter, come up with policy frameworks to entice the private sector to move in.”

The Minister of Health, Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire, who was represented at the event by the Head of Family Health department of the ministry, Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi said that the conference was apt, having come at the time that government committed itself to revalitize the Primary Health Care (PHC) sector, starting with one primary health care center per geopolitical ward.

She said, “And how do you make a primary health care center functional if you don’t have water and electricity. Primary health care is not only made up of the personnel or the consumables but you must have portable water and alternative power supply,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

