Flood: Kwara Govt Urged To Remove Buildings On Waterways

Residents of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital yesterday called on the state government to remove buildings and other obstructions along waterways in the metropolis to avert flood disaster.

Some residents who spoke with newsmen at the flooded popular Unity Bridge on AbdulWahab Folawiyo road, Ilorin expressed concerns over the perennial flooding in the area.

They blamed the flooding on the erection of buildings and shops along waterways and other encroachments on the setbacks, thereby blocking free flow of water.

Mr Michael Alfred, urged the government to direct owners of the offending buildings to vacate immediately in order to save lives and property.

Alfred said flooding has hampered business activities in the area and deserves to be given the needed attention.

“The flood always disturb us here whenever it rains. We want the government to do something urgent about it. For those that built on waterways, the government should ask them to quit. They should vacate the buildings. Government must do something about it,” he said.

Also, David Ayotunde appealed to the government to find lasting solution to perennial flooding along Asa River at Unity and other parts of the state.

“We want the government to help us here. The government should remove the buildings on waterways to guarantee free flow of water,” he added.

A shop owner, Mr Adeniyi Fabunmi, called for the dredging of Asa River to ensure free flow of water, attributing flooding in some parts of the state to the buildings on the waterways.

The state deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, who made an on-the-spot assessment visit to the area said that the government has directed the Town Planning and Development Authority to reassess the area and recommend appropriate measures to tackle the flooding.

He said: “We need to do something to guarantee free flow of water. So, we have called on the Town Planning Development Authority to advise us on how to go about it. We must also ensure that the Asa River is dredged to ensure free flow of water.”

Alabi, who promised that the government would take decisive actions to safeguard lives and property of the citizens, urged the public to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse, particularly on the river.

