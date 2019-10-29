Frank Edwards, Wole Oni, Others For Minister Emma’s Amazing Grace Concert 

All is set for the grand concert to be hosted by gospel minister, Emmanuel Ukoji.

Packaged by Treasure House Productions, the event which brings an array of gospel ministers holds on Sunday, November 3rd 2019 at Good News Baptist church at Ogunlana Drive, Surulere in Lagos.

Among Artistes to grace the album launch and concert is Frank Edwards, Wilson Joel, ambassador Wole Oni and Chioma Opia.

Founder of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission Trem, Bishop Mike Okonkwo grace’s the event as Father of the day. Other Artistes to perform including Ololade Afolabi, minister Olumide Shobowale and Aniete Samuel.

Emmanuel Ukoji is a gospel singer and song writer that hails from Ohafia local government in Abia State. A member of The Redeemed Evangelical mission (headquarters) and an active praise worship leader of the mother choir of Trem, EV NATION, Minister Emma is instrumental in writing the theme songs of Trem International conferences from 2015 till date.

He released his first single Okorobia D’nma in the year 2016 and thereafter followed by the song ‘Salvation belongs’.

