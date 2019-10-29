Govt Must Be Proactive In Fighting Kidnapping In Schools, Says Bello

As the cases of kidnapping of school children become rampant in some parts of the country, former Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Dr Bakita Bello has called on government and community leaders to be proactive in fight against kidnapping in school children across the country.

Speaking with newsmen at Okeagbe Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state, he noted that many schools were very porous without fence or even security men to monitor the children.

Bello an educationist advocated for reasonable amount of money for budgetary allocation to education.

According to him, this will cover security projects in schools.

He appealed to ownership of private schools to consider security as the most important project to be given priority.

Another educationist and a retired principal, Alhaji Jimoh Ayegboka in his own view called on communities to take issue of security in schools as very important.

He advised them to have vigilante groups monitoring schools and appealed to teachers not to allow children roaming about during school period.

Ayegboka who was speaking at Ajowa Akoko urged government to make stiffer penalty on those kidnapping the school children.

They both agreed that something very urgent must be done about those encroaching on school land must be punished or have their properties revoked.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

