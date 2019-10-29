BUSINESS
GTBank Removes Charges For Young Undergraduates
Undergraduate between the ages of 16-25, can now bank for free with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank). The bank has announced that it will cover all charges on transfers, USSD transactions and bank alerts for holders of its GTCrea8 Account, a bespoke banking product for young undergraduates between the ages of 16-25.
The bank said in a statement that GTCRea8 has been a core part of its value proposition to deliver value adding banking services to young people whilst empowering them to pursue excellence in their academics and respective interests. ‘‘Over the years, tens of thousands of university undergraduates have benefited from GTCrea8 concerts, masterclasses, digital trainings, Education Support Grants, and several other initiatives championed by the bank to ensure students have a more rewarding campus experience. Now, millions of students across the country will be able to bank for free following the Bank’s commitment to cover the cost of all banking charges for GTCrea8 account holders.
‘‘Some of the bank charges that GTCrea8 account holders will no longer have to pay include charges on bank transfers, even when the transfer is to other banks. Undergraduates will also not be charged for using 737, the bank’s industry-leading USSD service, nor will students be charged for transaction alerts received whether via SMS or email. GTCrea8 account holders will also enjoy special offers and discounts when they make use of GTBank’s trendsetting digital platforms, such as Habari, which offers access to music and video streaming, shopping, messaging, and bills payment all in one place,’’ the statement read in part.
The chief executive officer of the bank, Segun Agbaje said, “Empowering young people in every way we can is the most valuable investment that we can make for the future.’’
